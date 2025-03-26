Here's how one bubble tea company used AI to power its social media presence

As bubble tea brand PlayMade expanded islandwide, creating regular social media content to constantly engage its customers became increasingly challenging. The marketing team’s resources were stretched, while free generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) tools generated generic content that could not capture the brand’s personality, requiring extensive edits. Founder Tan Guo Rong later discovered marketing and sales content generation GenAI tools on the CTO-as-a-Service platform, enabling his team to create data-driven campaigns. By analysing thousands of customer reviews, they were able to identify the most popular flavours and promotions. The result? A 100 per cent increase in social media reach, 200 per cent higher engagement and 40 per cent less time spent on content creation, all with a few clicks of the button.