Here's why more consumers in Southeast Asia trust AI when they shop online

As part of its birthday celebration, Lazada is introducing an interactive experience through Message+, its AI-powered assistant. Users can enter the secret code “LazzieChatHunt” in Message+ on the Lazada app for a chance to win up to $88 in LazCash. This limited-time feature is part of the Lazada Epic Birthday Sale, running from 8pm on Mar 24 to 27, offering shoppers another way to engage with AI-driven tools while exploring exclusive deals.