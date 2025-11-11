How confronting their fears helps breast cancer survivors heal

The journey to breast cancer recovery does not conclude with the end of treatment. Many survivors live with anxiety about their cancer returning. Such fears can be triggered by something as small as a passing ache.

Their fears are not unfounded. Up to one in six patients experience a recurrence of breast cancer within five years of treatment.

For Ms Bina Mathews, an executive master coach and motivational speaker who survived breast cancer two years ago, quarterly blood tests for cancer markers still bring a sense of dread. “It’s a knee-jerk reaction that’s very visceral and primal, before any logical thought can enter,” she said. “The gut-level response is, ‘I hope I don’t get it again’.”

A regional review of published studies has found that at least two in five breast cancer survivors experience clinically significant fear of recurrence. Commissioned by pharmaceutical company Novartis, the review – titled Targeted Literature Review on Breast Cancer Patients in the Asia-Pacific and Middle East Region – was completed in October. It found rates as high as 90 per cent in India, with younger women and those diagnosed at a later stage most affected overall.