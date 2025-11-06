How high net worth families use life insurance to secure wealth

In an increasingly volatile world, the future can feel uncertain. For those looking to grow their wealth and secure a legacy for their families, finding the right succession planning strategy is key.
In recent years, high net worth individuals are increasingly turning to life insurance to protect and transfer their wealth. Used alongside estate planning tools such as trusts, insurance can offer added flexibility and control.
Much of this demand is centred on indexed universal life (IUL) policies. These offer both insurance protection and the chance to grow wealth through returns linked to index performance, such as the S&P 500.
To meet this need, Sun Life Singapore launched two new IUL products in September: SunBrilliance IUL II and SunBrilliance Indexed Savings. The launch follows the 2023 launch of SunBrilliance IUL, a product that was well received by high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients looking for a mix of insurance coverage and potential investment growth.
Sun Life Singapore is the local branch of Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada – a global financial services that has been offering asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions for 160 years.
Sun Life Singapore CEO Christopher Albrecht said the growing interest in IUL reflects clients’ financial awareness and desire for more control over their investments. “Our range of IUL solutions allows clients to tailor their investments to their unique risk appetites and financial goals – a valuable option in today’s economic climate,” he said.
A TOOL FOR LEGACY, LIQUIDITY AND CONTINUITY
Traditionally seen as income protection, life insurance can also be a strategic estate planning tool, especially for high net worth individuals who are business owners or have complex family needs.
When used alongside trusts and wills, it can help secure a wealth legacy and support the equitable distribution of assets among beneficiaries, reducing the risk of disputes. It can also ease the tax burden on heirs by providing liquidity to cover tax obligations, avoiding the need to sell off valuable assets.
As keyman insurance, it helps ensure business continuity through a smoother transfer of ownership. Life insurance may also enhance overall wealth. SunBrilliance IUL II combines protection with investment growth, helping to grow the legacy passed on to the next generation.
Furthermore, SunBrilliance IUL II allows individuals to define their legacy beyond financial goals. It retains two features from the original: Legacy Plus, which lets the death benefit be paid out in annual instalments over a duration of up to 10 years; and the Sun Life Singapore Philanthropic Pledge, which donates 0.5 per cent of premiums to charity, capped at US$20,000 (S$25,700) per policy.
While Legacy Plus reflects a considered approach to finances, the Philanthropic Pledge builds charitable giving into the policy itself. Supporting causes such as diabetes prevention, mental wellness and financial resilience, it helps lay the groundwork for a healthier and more secure future for the next generation.
GROW YOUR WEALTH FOR LOVED ONES
A well-planned legacy considers both the future needs and potential of younger beneficiaries. The best legacies offer a head start that grows with them. As a savings-based IUL, SunBrilliance Indexed Savings supports long-term wealth accumulation and transfer across generations.
Linked to a market index such as the S&P 500, it offers the potential for higher returns as well as downside protection. Regular premium top-ups provide flexibility to grow your savings further over time.
In a world shaped by rapid technological shifts and growing geopolitical uncertainty, flexible and innovative solutions from a trusted provider can help clients plan for a legacy that supports their loved ones well into the future.
“Our expanded IUL suite is designed to offer the best of both worlds – the security of lifetime protection with the potential of market-linked returns,” said Mr Albrecht. “At Sun Life, we’re not just responding to change – we’re driving it, to ensure our clients have the tools they need to secure their financial futures with confidence.”
Important information:
Buying a life insurance policy is a long-term commitment. An early termination of the policy usually involves high costs and the surrender value payable (if any) may be less than the total premiums paid. This information advertisement is for general information only and does not take into account the specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any specific person.
Sun Life is not responsible for any losses based on the contents of this document alone. You should seek advice from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the policy before making a commitment to purchase. If you choose not to do so, you should consider whether the product in question is suitable for you.
This information advertisement is not a contract of insurance. Refer to the policy contract for the terms and conditions, specific details and exclusions. Protected up to specified limits by SDIC. This advertisement has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. Information is correct as of October 2025.
Read the full disclaimers on SunBrilliance IUL II and SunBrilliance Indexed Savings.