How high net worth families use life insurance to secure wealth

In an increasingly volatile world, the future can feel uncertain. For those looking to grow their wealth and secure a legacy for their families, finding the right succession planning strategy is key.

In recent years, high net worth individuals are increasingly turning to life insurance to protect and transfer their wealth. Used alongside estate planning tools such as trusts, insurance can offer added flexibility and control.

Much of this demand is centred on indexed universal life (IUL) policies. These offer both insurance protection and the chance to grow wealth through returns linked to index performance, such as the S&P 500.

To meet this need, Sun Life Singapore launched two new IUL products in September: SunBrilliance IUL II and SunBrilliance Indexed Savings. The launch follows the 2023 launch of SunBrilliance IUL, a product that was well received by high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients looking for a mix of insurance coverage and potential investment growth.

Sun Life Singapore is the local branch of Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada – a global financial services that has been offering asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions for 160 years.