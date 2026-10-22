Making inclusive hiring work: What Singapore SMEs have learnt

When 23-year-old Ian Lim returned to work as a kitchen assistant at Rich and Good Cake Shop’s central kitchen after a family holiday overseas, his co-workers were delighted to see him again.

“While he was away, they kept asking when he would come back,” recalled Ms Jeanne Liu, CEO of Rich and Good, which she co-founded with her mother, Madam Lily Liu. “The staff realised how much they appreciate his help with various tasks and errands, which frees them to do other things.”

Mr Lim, who has autism, has worked at Rich and Good for four years, performing tasks such as folding boxes, flipping cakes and cleaning. His job coach at APSN Delta Senior School connected him with the role after spotting Rich and Good’s job posting on the SG Enable Inclusive Job Portal.

As Singapore’s national agency for disability, SG Enable aims to create equitable opportunities for persons with disabilities (PWDs) in society, including in the workplace. Together with its partners, SG Enable supports PWDs seeking employment and employers looking to adopt disability-inclusive hiring.