Inter-agency task force to unveil recommendations by end-2026 to support people with disabilities

SINGAPORE: The inter-agency task force that is studying ways to better support people with disabilities and their families will announce its recommendations by the end of 2026, the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) said on Sunday (Jul 12).

The Taskforce on Assurance for Families with Persons with Disabilities was announced by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in December 2025.

Since January, the task force has been engaging with people with disabilities, caregivers, employers, community partners and key stakeholders on issues including employment, community living and affordability.

As of Jul 10, the task force had completed 31 engagement visits with disability service providers, special education schools, employers, healthcare providers, people with disabilities and their families.

“Building on the feedback received, the task force will be recommending moves to better support persons with disabilities in planning for care across all life stages, strengthen employment opportunities, enhance the ecosystem of community-based support, and keep disability services affordable for persons with disabilities and their families,” MSF said in a factsheet.

This includes helping them plan for the future, gaining employment and staying in jobs.

“Families with persons with disabilities often face challenges navigating life-stage transitions or changes in circumstances, particularly when coordinating support on their own,” said MSF.

“We will improve families’ access to planning support across transitions, so they can better anticipate future needs with greater ease and confidence.”

Employment and job retention remain key priorities and challenges for people with disabilities, who may require additional support as workplace demands shift over time, added the ministry.

The average employment rate for people with disabilities increased from 28.2 per cent in 2018/2019 to 34.7 per cent in 2024/2025.

“To support persons with disabilities in transitioning to the workforce, we will strengthen work readiness and enhance transition support from school to work,” said MSF.

“This includes starting to build work skills in school, improving reskilling and support services for both persons with disabilities and their employers, as well as expanding the range of employment opportunities available to them.”

The task force will also enhance support for people with disabilities and caregivers to remain engaged in the community, through services and community activities.

It said it would also review how to keep disability services affordable.