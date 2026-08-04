Meet the AI tutor helping polytechnic students learn better

For adult learners, the most difficult questions do not always arise during class or consultation hours. They may surface late at night, between work commitments or while revising independently.

At Ngee Ann Polytechnic (NP), that challenge helped inspire AI Tutor, an artificial intelligence (AI) learning tool developed in partnership with NCS.

Designed as a 24/7 learning companion, AI Tutor helps students work through difficult concepts, reinforce understanding and progress at their own pace. For continuing education and training learners, many of whom hold full-time jobs and have limited opportunities to consult lecturers, this added support can make a difference.

“We saw an 8 to 10 per cent improvement in examination pass rates among students who used the tool, compared with a previous batch that did not,” said Ms Lynn Fong, senior director and registrar at NP and director of its Centre for Learning & Teaching Excellence.