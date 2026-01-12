Narra Residences: A forest retreat reimagined for modern living

One of Singapore’s more nature-rich neighbourhoods, the Dairy Farm–Hillview area has long appealed to residents who want greenery without giving up city conveniences. Forested trails run through former quarries, and the nearby Rail Corridor provides a long, meandering route for walking and cycling. The area also sits beside Bukit Timah Nature Reserve, one of Singapore’s two sites in the ASEAN Heritage Parks Programme, and is close to the Central Catchment Nature Reserve, which spans more than 2,000 hectares and forms one of the country’s largest protected green areas.

Against this backdrop, Narra Residences complements its natural surroundings. The development reflects the locality’s low-density character, with generous spacing between blocks to improve light, airflow and privacy. Its design brings elements of the outdoors into everyday life while keeping essential amenities within easy reach.