Narra Residences: A forest retreat reimagined for modern living

One of Singapore’s more nature-rich neighbourhoods, the Dairy Farm–Hillview area has long appealed to residents who want greenery without giving up city conveniences. Forested trails run through former quarries, and the nearby Rail Corridor provides a long, meandering route for walking and cycling. The area also sits beside Bukit Timah Nature Reserve, one of Singapore’s two sites in the ASEAN Heritage Parks Programme, and is close to the Central Catchment Nature Reserve, which spans more than 2,000 hectares and forms one of the country’s largest protected green areas.
Against this backdrop, Narra Residences complements its natural surroundings. The development reflects the locality’s low-density character, with generous spacing between blocks to improve light, airflow and privacy. Its design brings elements of the outdoors into everyday life while keeping essential amenities within easy reach.
A NEIGHBOURHOOD DEFINED BY NATURE AND QUIET CHARM
The Dairy Farm–Hillview area is shaped by an interconnected mix of forested areas, disused quarries and parkland. Life here moves at an unhurried pace, influenced by the landscape.
Bukit Timah Nature Reserve sits at the heart of this green setting. Covering 163 hectares, it protects one of Singapore’s few remaining patches of primary rainforest. Surveys have recorded more than a hundred species of amphibians, reptiles and mammals there, and the reserve supports a wide range of native plants and other wildlife. It links to Dairy Farm Nature Park, where wooded trails and the old Singapore Quarry recall a past when quarrying and agriculture were common, and is also near the larger Central Catchment Nature Reserve.
Dairy Farm also carries a piece of local history: It once housed Singapore’s first commercial dairy farm, a legacy reflected in the area’s name. Together with the Rail Corridor, these heritage and green spaces give residents plenty of room for walking, cycling and other outdoor activities.
What distinguishes the area is its low-density character. With fewer large developments than many other neighbourhoods, it retains a sense of space that appeals to residents who value quieter surroundings. For families, young couples and those who enjoy spending time outdoors, the Dairy Farm–Hillview area offers a quieter way of life while staying well connected to the rest of Singapore.
THOUGHTFULLY DESIGNED, INSIDE AND OUT
Narra Residences reflects its surroundings in both form and spirit. Its architectural vision draws from the rugged textures of the former quarries and the vertical rhythm of the forest. That approach is expressed in three building heights – six, 13 and 16 storeys – arranged to follow the natural landscape and create a varied skyline.
A defining feature is the development’s sense of openness. About two-thirds of the site is devoted to landscaping and waterscaping, and the buildings – spaced up to 63m apart – are positioned to maximise privacy, ventilation and daylight across the grounds. Clean, modern lines pair with a warm, nature-led palette to give the estate a restrained and natural feel.
The facilities continue the nature-first approach. A 50m lap pool, family pool, spa pools and water terraces offer places to unwind. Forest-themed playgrounds, jogging paths, a tennis court and lawns encourage outdoor activity, play and recreation. Residents can also use a gym, golf simulator and lounge, along with dining pavilions and barbecue areas set within gardened zones. Four ground-floor shops add everyday convenience.
Inside the units, layouts range from one bedroom with study to five-bedroom apartments with private lift access. Floor plans prioritise comfort, efficient use of space and natural light, with quality finishes in kitchens, living areas and bathrooms. Kitchens come fitted with appliances from Smeg while bathrooms feature sanitary wares and fittings from Duravit – adding practical, well-made touches to daily living. Smart-home features complete the experience, offering modern ease without undermining the development’s nature focus.
CLOSE TO WHAT MATTERS
Narra Residences connects seamlessly to key parts of Singapore. Hillview MRT station is minutes away, offering access to the Downtown Line, while the Bukit Timah and Pan-Island Expressways link the area to Orchard, the Central Business District, Jurong Lake District and Changi Airport. This accessibility lets residents enjoy a green setting without losing easy access to the city.
Everyday essentials are close at hand. HillV2 and Dairy Farm Mall offer dining, shopping and services, while The Rail Mall, with its conserved low-rise architecture, provides a different retail experience. For more shopping options, Bukit Panjang Plaza, Hillion Mall and Junction 10 are a short drive or bus ride away.
Families benefit from established schools nearby. Narra Residences sits within 1km of Bukit Panjang Primary School and CHIJ Our Lady Queen of Peace, and is close to international schools such as the German European School Singapore and The Perse School, making it appealing to both home owners and investors.
The neighbourhood is also close to Singapore’s growing network of parks and park connectors. Dairy Farm Nature Park and Chestnut Nature Park are part of the Central Nature Park Network, and, as the city adds more green spaces over time, residents near these parks – including those at Narra Residences – are well placed to enjoy convenient access to the outdoors.