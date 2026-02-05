Promenade Peak: A thoughtful take on city living

River Valley has long been regarded as a desirable residential enclave in Singapore. Close to the city’s commercial core yet buffered by the Singapore River and established neighbourhoods, it continues to appeal to residents who want to live centrally without the heightened pace of city living.
Promenade Peak takes shape within this context. Located along Zion Road, the upcoming development sits at the intersection of the riverfront promenade, established amenities and key transport links, placing Orchard Road, the central business district and Marina Bay within easy reach.
Designed as a vertically layered residential environment, Promenade Peak rethinks how private homes, wellness facilities and communal spaces can coexist within a single address. It is a development defined not just by height or views, but by how residents move through the city, return home and enjoy moments of calm within an urban landscape.
A WELL-CONNECTED CITY ADDRESS
Living in River Valley has always been shaped by proximity. From Promenade Peak, everyday destinations are within easy reach – whether on foot, by public transport or by car. Great World MRT station on the Thomson-East Coast Line is a short walk away, providing direct access to Orchard, the city centre and the eastern corridor. Arterial roads such as River Valley Road and the Central Expressway connect residents to key business and lifestyle districts within minutes.
Retail and dining options are woven into the neighbourhood rather than concentrated in a single hub, with Great World, Zion Riverside Food Centre and Robertson Quay forming a network of familiar, easily accessible stops.
The Singapore River and its network of park connectors further shape the experience of living here. Walking and cycling paths trace the water’s edge, linking River Valley to Tiong Bahru and the city core, while offering a slower counterpoint to the pace of city life. For families, schools such as River Valley Primary School are close by, while institutions like School of the Arts and Singapore Management University are a short commute away, underscoring the area’s appeal across life stages.
AN ARCHITECTURAL LANDMARK ALONG THE RIVER
Promenade Peak is conceived as a single residential tower that brings both scale and clarity to its riverside setting. Rising to 63 storeys along the Singapore River, it is among the tallest residential buildings in Singapore – its vertical form distinctive yet understated, designed to complement River Valley’s established urban landscape rather than dominate it.
Within the tower, its 596 units span a wide range of thoughtfully planned configurations – from one- and two-bedroom layouts suited to individuals and couples, to three- to five-bedroom residences designed for growing and multi-generational families.
The development is structured around a clear spatial hierarchy – with residences, communal spaces and amenities distributed across different levels. This layered planning influences how residents move through the building, from arrival and social interaction to privacy and retreat.
The lower levels are anchored by social and communal areas that extend the experience of the surrounding neighbourhood. Higher up, the focus shifts toward wellness and restoration. Dedicated floors support active routines and quieter moments alike, offering an alternative to the conventional gym-and-pool arrangement.
At the highest levels, the mood becomes more contemplative. Rooftop facilities open up unblocked views of the Singapore River and the city skyline, offering a calm vantage point.
HOMES DESIGNED FOR CONTEMPORARY LIVING
Within each residence, design decisions strike a careful balance between form and function. Layouts are planned to maximise usable space and natural light, with configurations that accommodate both compact urban living and larger households. An emphasis on flexibility allows homes to adapt as needs and routines evolve over time.
Quality materials and considered detailing run throughout the interiors, supporting comfort, durability and everyday practicality. Rather than focusing on visual impact alone, these homes are shaped around how residents live, work and rest, reflecting the needs of contemporary city life.
In River Valley, where city connectivity and neighbourhood living have long coexisted, Promenade Peak reflects that equilibrium. It offers a residential environment that is closely connected to its surroundings yet quietly removed from the city’s sharper edges.