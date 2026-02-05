Promenade Peak: A thoughtful take on city living

River Valley has long been regarded as a desirable residential enclave in Singapore. Close to the city’s commercial core yet buffered by the Singapore River and established neighbourhoods, it continues to appeal to residents who want to live centrally without the heightened pace of city living.

Promenade Peak takes shape within this context. Located along Zion Road, the upcoming development sits at the intersection of the riverfront promenade, established amenities and key transport links, placing Orchard Road, the central business district and Marina Bay within easy reach.

Designed as a vertically layered residential environment, Promenade Peak rethinks how private homes, wellness facilities and communal spaces can coexist within a single address. It is a development defined not just by height or views, but by how residents move through the city, return home and enjoy moments of calm within an urban landscape.