Putting skills at the centre of workforce decisions

When HSC Pipeline Engineering (HSC), a company specialising in pipeline infrastructure and related services, adopted new technologies as part of its digital transformation, a skills-first approach helped 33-year-old project coordinator Nelson Lai move into a new role – despite not having a traditional engineering background.

By learning to use utility mapping data and trial-hole information to plan pipe routes, Mr Lai helped improve project delivery timelines and budgeting. Recognising his new technical skills, HSC eventually created a hybrid project coordinator-engineer role for him.

HSC is one of several Singapore companies adopting skills-first practices. As artificial intelligence, automation and new business models reshape jobs and the skills they require, this approach places greater emphasis on what workers can do, alongside qualifications and experience.

On Oct 19, the Centre for Skills-First Practices (CSFP), part of the Institute for Adult Learning (IAL), launched the Skills-First Framework for Action (FfA). Acting Minister for Manpower and Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Digital Development and Information Jasmin Lau attended the event at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre.