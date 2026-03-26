Reimagining textile printing for a circular and competitive tomorrow

The fashion industry is at a tipping point. Most of its greenhouse gas emissions occur before finished goods reach brands, putting manufacturers under growing pressure to decarbonise and adopt more sustainable practices – especially for export markets. This urgency is compounded by tighter regulations and rising expectations from international brands.

Across the European Union, a wave of measures – anchored by the Strategy for Sustainable and Circular Textiles – will require longer lasting, more recyclable products, greater transparency via a Digital Product Passport and harmonised Extended Producer Responsibility rules. In Southeast Asia, forward looking textile manufacturers are responding by shifting from analogue to digital textile printing.

Some manufacturers say reductions in water use and waste can be a commercial advantage – one that opens doors to markets less receptive to conventional producers and supports premium positioning with global brands.

Epson is among the companies advancing this shift. Guided by its Environmental Vision 2050 – to become carbon negative and underground resource free, the company says its digital textile dye-sublimation and digital textile printers are “engineered for good”, with a focus on versatility, precision and resource efficiency. The aim is to help customers reduce environmental impact while maintaining output quality at scale.

