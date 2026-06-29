A residence positioned for Lentor’s next phase of growth

Since 2022, Lentor Hills has seen a steady roll-out of new residential sites, gradually reshaping what was once greenfield land in northeast Singapore into an up-and-coming private housing enclave. That shift became more tangible with the completion of the estate’s first integrated development in August 2025, followed by the opening of its 90,000 sq ft retail mall five months later.
Against this backdrop, Lentor Gardens Residences by Kingsford Group makes its debut as the seventh residential project in the precinct. Together, these developments contribute to an exciting neighbourhood in transition: one that combines modern amenities, transport connectivity and green surroundings.
FROM UNTOUCHED LAND TO ESTABLISHED ADDRESS
Before the recent wave of residential projects, the area now known as Lentor Hills was a vast secondary forest close to a quiet landed enclave.
That has changed over the last few years, with its master-planned transformation into a new private residential precinct. A series of government land sales has spurred the development of high-rise homes, complemented by expanding transport links, lush greenery and a wide range of recreational options.
Market response has been robust. To date, the majority of the six earlier residential projects are almost sold out, while initial subsale transactions for the first completed project, recorded in October 2025, showed gains of up to 21 per cent – suggesting sustained buyer demand as the neighbourhood develops.
The enthusiastic take-up rates of new units and profitable subsale deals reflect a broader shift in buyer preferences. According to industry analysts, more than half of new condominium launches this year are expected in the Outside Central Region. As infrastructure and amenities continue to expand, suburban living is becoming increasingly attractive for homeowners and investors.
Lentor’s growth trajectory is further boosted by recent government land sales activity. The tender for the Lentor Central site – the eighth in the precinct – drew five bids when it closed on Mar 3. The top bid of S$1,278 per square foot per plot ratio set a new benchmark for Lentor land values, signalling developers’ confidence in the estate’s longer-term prospects.
WELL-CONNECTED AND CLOSE TO NATURE
At the centre of Lentor’s appeal is its unique combination of accessibility and a tranquil environment. Lentor MRT station, on the Thomson-East Coast Line, connects residents directly to Orchard, Marina Bay and Marine Parade, with the final stretch from Bayshore to Sungei Bedok slated to open later this year. Located above the MRT station, the new integrated mall offers a mix of dining outlets, a supermarket, and other essential and lifestyle services.
While the precinct continues to grow, greenery remains a defining feature. Nestled in Lentor Hills is Hillock Park, currently undergoing landscaping works, with footpaths linking the surrounding residential developments.
Residents can access Hillock Park via the development’s back gate and walk to the MRT station, which is about 500m* away. The park also forms part of the Park Connector Network, opening up jogging and cycling routes to Thomson Nature Park and Lower Peirce Reservoir Park.
Both the Central and Seletar expressways are within the vicinity, making driving across the island convenient. Families with young children may appreciate the proximity to schools such as Anderson Primary School, CHIJ St Nicholas Girls’ School and Presbyterian High School. Mature estates like Ang Mo Kio and Yio Chu Kang are also a short drive – or a few MRT stops – away, broadening options for hawker centres, heartland shops and other lifestyle amenities.
Looking ahead, several upcoming infrastructure projects are set to further enhance Lentor’s connectivity.
The first phase of the North-South Corridor is expected to open in 2027. Once completed, it will offer faster travel to the city alongside dedicated walk-cycle-ride routes and communal green spaces.
The scheduled launch of the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link in January 2027 will provide smoother border crossings via Woodlands North MRT station on the Thomson-East Coast Line. In addition, Woodlands Gateway – a mixed-use commercial and lifestyle district near RTS Link – is targeted for completion around 2030, potentially bringing more employment opportunities and amenities to the district.
SPACE TO LIVE, WORK AND UNWIND
Lentor Gardens Residences comprises 499 units across three 16-storey towers and an eight-storey block, offering a mix of two- to four-bedroom apartments. Complementing the high-rise offerings are three strata terrace houses – a rare inclusion that combines the privacy of landed living with condominium facilities.
Homes are designed with functional layouts that cater to contemporary lifestyles. Smart home features, such as digital lock access and 24/7 facility booking, enhance safety and convenience. Buyers can also expect premium kitchen and bathroom fittings from Smeg, Kohler and Grohe.
The strata terrace houses offer a more spacious layout, with five bedrooms and three bathrooms across two storeys, as well as direct access to a 75m skyline pool.
The facilities are wide-ranging, supporting family recreation and fitness lifestyles. Residents can make use of a 50m lap pool, hydro massage seat or children’s splash cove for aquatic fun, or head to the gym or tennis court for a workout. The basement level includes a childcare centre and three retail shops, while sky terrace lounges on the ninth storey offer views of Hillock Park.
A NEW RESIDENTIAL LAUNCH AT AN OPPORTUNE MOMENT
Years of planning and development are beginning to take shape in Lentor. The estate is now supported by a nearby MRT station, an integrated mall, and expanding leisure and recreational spaces that serve a growing residential community.
The launch of Lentor Gardens Residences comes at a pivotal stage in the neighbourhood’s transformation. Strong demand for earlier projects and continued developer interest reflect confidence in Lentor Hills’ future as it develops into a vibrant residential enclave.
As the precinct continues to evolve, it is emerging as a well-connected, green and convenient place to live, with more amenities and infrastructure on the way.
*Distance may vary depending on the completion of the upcoming park connector route.