Road to independence: When a job brings more than a pay cheque

After leaving her abusive marriage, Ms Le Thi Lanh, 42, would spend hours inside a temple. Some days, she prayed. Other days, she cried. What frightened her most was not knowing how she would raise her two children on her own.

“As a single mother, the hardest part was managing my lack of financial resources while juggling childcare and other responsibilities,” said Ms Le, who lives in Hue, central Vietnam, with her children aged nine and 10. “There were days I felt completely helpless and desperate.”

Across Southeast Asia, many people face barriers to stable work and financial security. Single mothers often struggle to balance caregiving responsibilities with earning an income, while persons with disabilities (PWDs) may contend with social stigma, inaccessible workplaces and limited opportunities.

For both groups, access to meaningful work can be transformative – offering not only financial stability, but also greater confidence, independence and hope for the future.