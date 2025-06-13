From scuba diving to social media: TV’s OG dads show curiosity and growth have no age limit

They’ve lit up Singapore screens for decades and spent just as many years laughing together off set. Mediacorp artistes Chen Shu Cheng, 75, Richard Low, 72, and Zhu Hou Ren, 70, have built a friendship that’s nearly 40 years strong. Now, they’re charming a new generation of fans on TikTok with their channel, The OG Gang, where they dive into fresh skills and reflect on what it means to live fully in their later years.
From reminiscing about iconic acting roles to debating filial piety, The OG Gang are in their element in front of the camera – or smartphone. But getting there meant stepping out of their comfort zone and picking up new skills.
“I knew nothing about TikTok,” Chen admitted. “But with support from Hou Ren and Richard, I decided to give it a try.”
That leap into social media, buoyed by their shared history, has turned out to be deeply rewarding. “Making TikTok videos together has brought fresh energy to this chapter of my life,” he added.
Their story is proof that learning has no expiry date – it’s never too late to pick up something new.
STAYING ENGAGED THROUGH NEW SKILLS
In his senior years, Zhu’s bond with his son has deepened, thanks to his openness to learning from the younger generation. During the COVID-19 pandemic, his son encouraged him to give mobile games and video-making a go.
These days, he enjoys editing photos and videos – something he never saw himself doing. “When I was young, editing was something only trained professionals could do,” he recalled. “Now, I can add music, make my own edits and share the videos online with others.”
Low, too, picked up digital habits over time, guided by his daughter and nephews. With their help, he learned to use a smartphone and platforms like Instagram and Facebook, making it easier to stay connected, especially with his eldest daughter who lives overseas.
Low believes that the challenge of learning can help slow cognitive decline and keep the mind sharp – a mindset that led him to experiment with content creation. His first TikTok video, which was posted on his personal account and features actor and online personality Zhai Siming, has already drawn nearly 10,000 views. Spurred by the response, he recently signed up for two SkillsFuture courses for seniors – ‘Take Impactful Photos With Your Smartphone’ and ‘Introduction to Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tools for Content Creation’ – and now uses AI to translate scripts from English to Chinese so they’re easier to understand.
For seniors looking to follow in Low’s footsteps, whether it’s diving into e-commerce, exploring social media or picking up healthcare and gardening tips, the Council for Third Age offers affordable courses that open up new pathways for self-discovery and fulfilment.
Seniors can also turn to the Infocomm Media Development Authority’s Seniors Go Digital programme, which brings SG Digital Community Hubs to community clubs, public libraries and more than 200 roving counters across the island. At each of these hubs, digital ambassadors from the SG Digital Office are on hand to help with everyday tech tasks, from making online transactions to learning how to spot scams.
Given how quickly technology is evolving, Chen urges fellow seniors to make the effort to stay updated. “Otherwise, we’ll be left behind like a frog at the bottom of a well, unaware of the world beyond,” he noted.
DISCOVER WELLNESS, BELONGING AND FRESH INTERESTS
For Singapore citizens and permanent residents aged 60 and above, Active Ageing Centres (AACs) offer opportunities to meet like-minded peers and explore new hobbies through specially curated activities.
Part of the Agency for Integrated Care’s (AIC) network, these drop-in social spaces feature workshops and classes ranging from digital calligraphy to first-person shooter games such as Counter-Strike 2, along with other senior-friendly pursuits. Some centres also offer health screenings, educational talks and volunteer opportunities.
With over 220 locations islandwide, AACs offer seniors accessible ways to stay socially active, mentally engaged and physically fit – in ways that suit their lifestyle and pace.
WHEN DADS LEAD BY LEARNING
Picking up new skills later in life isn’t just rewarding – it can also bring families closer.
After starring in the TV drama Super Senior in 2015, Low developed an interest in scuba diving and eventually earned an advanced certificate. He took a five-day Open Water Diver course, which included pool training and four open water dives, the deepest at 18m. “It took a lot of practice to equalise the pressure in my ears,” he shared.
Taking up diving in his 60s came with challenges, but he’s glad he took the plunge. “Scuba diving lets me swim freely like a fish and enjoy the underwater world. My children and I went on to dive in the Maldives together.”
For Low, it’s not the difficulty of a sport that matters – it’s whether the body can handle it. “If you’re physically up for it, you can learn anything,” he said. “Just take it step by step and be patient with yourself.”
Zhu keeps family ties strong through shared experiences too. He believes there are opportunities to learn everywhere – even on holiday. “When we travelled to China recently, my tech savvy daughters-in-law taught us how to use apps for maps, payments and bookings. China is essentially a cashless society, so I had to get the hang of Alipay. They also introduced us to Meituan, a superapp for food delivery and lifestyle bookings,” he recounted. “I made sure to share those tips with my friends when we got back.”
For Chen, getting comfortable with technology has opened up new ways to bond with his grandchildren. Together, they explore photo filters, look up Chinese idioms through pictures, figure out magic tricks and work on craft projects online.
He remembers how, when growing up in Guangdong, China, his parents taught him to ride a bicycle and swim. These were practical skills born out of limited transport and frequent floods. It’s a mindset that now guides how he approaches the digital world.
“Technology is now part of daily life, so my grandchildren and I are exploring it together,” he said. “What I’ve found is that shared discovery brings us closer and helps us stay in tune with the world around us.”
TikTok has since become The OG Gang’s way of reaching out, offering a light-hearted way to encourage fellow seniors to stay curious, active and open to new experiences.