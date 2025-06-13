From scuba diving to social media: TV’s OG dads show curiosity and growth have no age limit

They’ve lit up Singapore screens for decades and spent just as many years laughing together off set. Mediacorp artistes Chen Shu Cheng, 75, Richard Low, 72, and Zhu Hou Ren, 70, have built a friendship that’s nearly 40 years strong. Now, they’re charming a new generation of fans on TikTok with their channel, The OG Gang, where they dive into fresh skills and reflect on what it means to live fully in their later years.

From reminiscing about iconic acting roles to debating filial piety, The OG Gang are in their element in front of the camera – or smartphone. But getting there meant stepping out of their comfort zone and picking up new skills.

“I knew nothing about TikTok,” Chen admitted. “But with support from Hou Ren and Richard, I decided to give it a try.”

That leap into social media, buoyed by their shared history, has turned out to be deeply rewarding. “Making TikTok videos together has brought fresh energy to this chapter of my life,” he added.

Their story is proof that learning has no expiry date – it’s never too late to pick up something new.