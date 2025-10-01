Seize the AI advantage with business-ready solutions that are practical, affordable and made easy for SMEs

Across different sectors, Singapore businesses are finding that the right use of artificial intelligence (AI) can transform time-consuming processes into faster, more accurate and more cost-effective operations.

For instance, a major hotel group, overwhelmed by thousands of supplier invoices each month, was struggling to keep payments on track. Automating data capture and approval workflows helped the company reduce overdue payments by 95 per cent and cut turnaround time by 80 per cent, while also minimising human errors and saving manpower.

Other industries are seeing similar benefits. An insurance brokerage firm that needed to compare policies from multiple insurers to find the best options for clients used AI to speed up the process. This significantly reduced the time required to prepare proposals, enabling faster service and more comprehensive policy comparisons. At a law firm, automation and smarter document handling led to an 80 per cent improvement in contract turnaround and better management of deadlines.