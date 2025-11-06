Designed for SMEs in the AI economy

Small- and medium-size enterprises (SMEs) in Singapore are under pressure to keep up with the pace of rapid change. As work becomes more digital and driven by artificial intelligence (AI), legacy systems and manual processes are no longer enough. A 2024 survey by the Singapore Business Federation found that 66 per cent of businesses identified high costs, while 61 per cent pointed to a lack of knowledge or expertise, as key barriers to technology adoption.

Yet, digitalisation also opens up opportunities: Companies that embrace automation, integration and data intelligence are better placed to compete, serve customers and retain talent. For IT decision-makers and procurement leaders, the challenge is to navigate this transformation while balancing tight resources and rising expectations.

Recognising these pressures and possibilities, Canon has positioned itself as a technology partner for today’s SMEs, anchored on four key pillars: security, reliability, connectivity and sustainability.