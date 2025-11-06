Designed for SMEs in the AI economy

Small- and medium-size enterprises (SMEs) in Singapore are under pressure to keep up with the pace of rapid change. As work becomes more digital and driven by artificial intelligence (AI), legacy systems and manual processes are no longer enough. A 2024 survey by the Singapore Business Federation found that 66 per cent of businesses identified high costs, while 61 per cent pointed to a lack of knowledge or expertise, as key barriers to technology adoption.
Yet, digitalisation also opens up opportunities: Companies that embrace automation, integration and data intelligence are better placed to compete, serve customers and retain talent. For IT decision-makers and procurement leaders, the challenge is to navigate this transformation while balancing tight resources and rising expectations.
Recognising these pressures and possibilities, Canon has positioned itself as a technology partner for today’s SMEs, anchored on four key pillars: security, reliability, connectivity and sustainability.
At the heart of this strategy is AI. “We are making AI simple and practical. We don’t sell abstract promises,” said Mr Andrew Koh, head of Singapore operations at Canon Singapore. “We deliver real solutions such as smart document processing, predictive maintenance, visitor management and smart surveillance – things that matter every single day for our customers.”
Canon’s commitment to accessible AI is now embodied in its latest innovation: the imageFORCE series, which was launched in Singapore in October. These next-generation multifunction devices offer an intelligent approach to workplace needs by simplifying workflows, streamlining IT operations and enabling secure collaboration in a world where flexibility and responsiveness are crucial. “This is the tool to move faster, collaborate smarter and protect your information in an unpredictable world,” said Mr Lan Chi Fei, assistant director at Canon Singapore.
SMARTER, MORE SECURE PERFORMANCE
With SMEs under pressure to do more with less, Canon’s imageFORCE series was developed to help them work faster, safer and more intelligently. At its core is the Smart eServices system, which uses AI and machine learning to monitor real-time device performance, analyse usage patterns and predict when key components need attention.
This proactive, self-monitoring feature enables early intervention and reduces the risk of unplanned outages – a frequent pain point for SMEs with limited IT support. It also extends device longevity, which reduces the total cost of ownership and frees up resources that can be channelled into growing the business. “Here, machine learning drives predictive maintenance, minimises downtime and keeps customer operations moving,” said Mr Lan.
Security is another focus. Each device is equipped with multiple safeguards, such as real-time proactive network security analytics, that adapt to the operating environment. For businesses that manage sensitive documents, functions such as secure print release and user authentication provide protection throughout the document life cycle, which is especially critical in legal, financial and client-facing sectors. Taken together, these measures “show that device security is no longer reactive but proactive”, said Mr Lan.
CONNECTED AND SUSTAINABLE BY DESIGN
The imageFORCE series has been designed with hybrid and remote work in mind. Each device offers seamless cloud integration through Canon’s Cloud Connector, which allows users to scan to and print from widely used platforms such as Google Drive, OneDrive, Microsoft Teams, SharePoint online and Box. “The connectivity is seamless, and with support for popular cloud platforms, customers can stay productive anywhere and at any time,” explained Mr Lan.
This cloud-ready approach allows teams to collaborate in real time across locations, thereby improving responsiveness and agility – essential qualities for navigating today’s fast-changing business environment.
On the sustainability front, Canon has embedded green features into the imageFORCE hardware. Each device contains 30 per cent recycled plastic in its main unit, while regrind materials recovered from production are used in the drum cases. The main units are also manufactured in a facility powered entirely by renewable energy.
These measures reflect Canon’s commitment to helping SMEs achieve both operational efficiency and sustainability. The result is a more streamlined experience for end-users that reduces administrative burden and allows businesses to stay focused on growth.
HELPING TO BUILD A BETTER BUSINESS ECOSYSTEM
More than just a new product, the imageFORCE range reflects Canon’s wider strategy to help businesses become more agile, secure and sustainable. Alongside its multifunction devices, Canon is developing solutions for document management, hybrid conferencing, intelligent surveillance and cybersecurity.
This ecosystem benefits SMEs through interoperability and scalability – qualities that are often missing from fragmented off-the-shelf systems. By bringing together hardware, software and services under a unified platform, Canon enables companies to automate repetitive tasks, digitise paper-heavy workflows and support hybrid working arrangements. “The imageFORCE range is an important part of our journey towards intelligent automation for businesses,” said Mr Lan.
Looking ahead, Canon intends to build on the momentum of imageFORCE by expanding its workplace solutions to meet a wider range of SME needs – from automating paper-based workflows and simplifying regulatory compliance to enabling seamless remote collaboration and secure data exchange. Said Mr Koh: “We will continue evolving our portfolio, driven by emerging technologies and the needs of SMEs, so that businesses always have the right tools to move forward confidently and competitively.”