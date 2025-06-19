Thanks to her supervisor’s patient mentoring, former piano teacher Anna Chong retrained as a production coordinator with Keystone Cable, where she now plays a role in driving its digital transformation. 

Four years ago, Ms Anna Chong was out of a job. She had worked only in a church setting and as a piano teacher, and had little exposure to corporate environments or tools like Microsoft Excel and Word. “I was just looking for a job,” said the now 41-year-old. “I was open to anything.”
She eventually found an opening at Keystone Cable, a Singapore-based small- and medium-size enterprise (SME) with a 35-year history in manufacturing cables for various industries. At the time, the company was undergoing a digital transformation to stay competitive and reduce manual inefficiencies. Although Ms Chong held a degree in wood technology and her prior work experience was unrelated to the industry, the company decided to give her a chance.
It was not Ms Chong’s technical experience but transferable soft skills that won her the role. Keystone Cable’s director, Ms Pearl Yu, explained what tipped the balance. “What impressed us was her ability to tailor her teaching to different learners,” she said. “That kind of adaptability and attention to communication is essential for the coordinator role.”
TAPPING POTENTIAL TO DRIVE PRODUCTIVITY
In 2020, following a move to a new factory in Senoko Drive, Keystone Cable looked to scale its operations. But hiring proved challenging. The company not only faced headcount constraints, said Ms Yu, but also a shortage of people with relevant production experience. “So, it’s even more important for us to hire people for their potential instead,” she added.
To streamline processes and enhance productivity, the company embarked on a digital transformation. As part of this shift, Keystone Cable tapped on Workforce Singapore’s (WSG) HR Tech Transformation Programme, now called the Human Resources Job Redesign Initiative, to digitise its staff appraisal system. The earlier process had been heavily paper-based and labour-intensive. “It created a lot of inefficiencies for our HR department,” Ms Yu recalled.
Keystone Cable also joined WSG’s Career Conversion Programme (CCP). The CCP supports companies to reskill mid-career hires and current employees for roles with long-term growth potential. Ms Chong was one such participant. She underwent the CCP for Advanced Manufacturing Engineer/ Assistant Engineer, a three-month reskilling programme, to take on her new role as a production coordinator.
The CCP brought about redesigned workflows that saved time and enabled employees to take on higher-value tasks. Government funding also helped offset training and transition costs in the form of salary support. “As more of our people go through the conversion process, a stronger digital mindset is built across the team,” said Ms Yu. “Having experienced the journey firsthand, our people are now a lot more open and ready to adapt to new technologies as they come along.” It has also allowed teams to work more efficiently, with reduced manual errors and less time spent on administrative tasks.
Since focusing on improving the skills development of its employees, the company has seen several benefits, including clearer insights into how job roles can be enhanced and redesigned. The employee appraisal process has also supported its transformation, shifting from a paper-heavy system to a streamlined, ongoing dialogue between managers and staff with digitalised records. This has provided greater clarity on growth opportunities for employees, while equipping managers with deeper visibility into skills gaps and team needs to strengthen the career health of the workforce.
LEARNING THE LANGUAGE OF PRODUCTION
For Ms Chong, stepping into a manufacturing environment meant picking up a new vocabulary – and a new way of working. She started at Keystone Cable as a production coordinator, where her job involved entering data collected from machine operators – handwritten on pre-printed work orders – into the company’s digital records. At the time, the task was largely administrative, with limited involvement in the broader production process.
“She was spending time transferring paperwork into the system,” said Ms Yu. “But going through the CCP helped us take a step back and reflect: How can we improve and transform what we do?”
Through the CCP, Ms Chong underwent structured, on-the-job training that introduced her to manufacturing workflows, digital tools and coordination processes. She was trained to manage digital adoption projects, interpret operational data and communicate effectively with both ground staff and developers. This gave her the confidence and capability to perform well in her role.
Her role soon progressed from data entry to digital implementation. Operators began entering production data directly into tablets, enabling real-time tracking and analysis through a newly developed production app. Ms Chong helped guide this transition – from drawing up an implementation plan to coaching operators on using the new system.
Today, she plays an instrumental role in maintaining the accuracy and usability of the app. She relays operator feedback to the app developer and, in turn, helps to improve the system’s interface and performance. This feedback loop ensures continuous refinement and responsiveness to users’ needs. “With the time released, Anna focuses more on the interactions with operators, and learning how to use other digital tools to help us increase operational efficiency,” noted Ms Yu.
IMPROVING COMMUNICATION AND CONFIDENCE
“The CCP helped me see that I can actually learn more, and not just stick with what I already know,” said Ms Chong, who has since been promoted to production executive.
The programme did more than build technical skills – it also gave her career a boost and the confidence to communicate more effectively and work collaboratively across teams. One of her key takeaways was the importance of clear, timely communication – from setting deadlines for app developers to coordinating with staff on the ground. Her mentor, a technology and transformation senior manager, also showed her that her job was not to resolve every problem alone, but to flag issues early for the developer to address.
This hands-on mentorship was important in helping her handle her new responsibilities. “I am now able to take heed of all the little things that will affect both sides in the use of the app,” added Ms Chong. “I have gradually become confident in communicating with the developer.”
When asked what she would say to others considering a mid-career switch, Ms Chong encouraged them to take the leap. “Just go for it. We will not know what we can do until we try it,” she said. “No matter the outcome, we will certainly learn something.” For Keystone Cable, Ms Chong’s journey shows how investing in people, through initiatives like the CCP and job redesign, can strengthen the career health of its workforce by building internal capabilities, and drive long-term value.
