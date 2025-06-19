Thanks to her supervisor’s patient mentoring, former piano teacher Anna Chong retrained as a production coordinator with Keystone Cable, where she now plays a role in driving its digital transformation. 

The CCP brought about redesigned workflows that saved time and enabled employees to take on higher-value tasks. Government funding also helped offset training and transition costs in the form of salary support. “As more of our people go through the conversion process, a stronger digital mindset is built across the team,” said Ms Yu. “Having experienced the journey firsthand, our people are now a lot more open and ready to adapt to new technologies as they come along.” It has also allowed teams to work more efficiently, with reduced manual errors and less time spent on administrative tasks.