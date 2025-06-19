In a sector grappling with manpower constraints, mechanical and electrical engineering company DLE M&E shows how investing in employees’ career health can drive long-term business success.

In 2019, a cost engineer at DLE M&E made an unexpected request – he wanted to move beyond his desk-bound role to gain hands-on experience working on projects on site. “We granted his request,” said the company’s director, Mrs Sarah Tham.
After being redeployed as a project engineer, the employee took on more responsibilities and now oversees site works as a project manager. For Mrs Tham, his career progression reflects a broader belief at DLE M&E. “By having open and honest conversations with staff about their goals and supporting them in achieving those goals, they experience greater job satisfaction and are more likely to stay with us longer,” she said.
This openness underpins the 45-year-old mechanical and electrical engineering firm’s commitment to upskilling its 350-strong workforce. To date, eight employees have completed reskilling through Workforce Singapore (WSG) initiatives, including Career Conversion Programmes (CCPs) for Sustainability Professionals and workshops to improve human resource competency. Given the construction sector’s long hours and demanding work culture, DLE M&E sees job rotation and multiskilling as key to sustaining motivation and productivity.
This emphasis on employee development strengthens their career health and helps the company remain competitive. In response to growing environmental, social and governance (ESG) expectations from clients, DLE M&E pursued EcoVadis accreditation – a widely recognised assessment of corporate sustainability – and sent employees for external ESG training. “The clients see that we are ESG-ready, which opens up many business opportunities for us,” Mrs Tham said.
RESKILLING WITH PURPOSE
DLE M&E undertakes projects involving the installation of mechanical and electrical systems, such as retrofitting works for multinational clients. In 2017, with support from the Building and Construction Authority (BCA), the company began training its drafters in building information modelling – a 3D digital platform that is now required for all construction projects with a gross floor area of above 5,000 sq m.
Today, its drafting team is proficient in the platform, giving the company a competitive edge when bidding for tenders. This capability was developed primarily through training conducted by BCA Academy and supported by WSG through a CCP to build competency in building information modelling.
Beyond technical proficiency, the company encourages self-discovery and career planning. Selected employees have attended workshops such as Career Aspiration Navigator, which uses profiling tools to assess their readiness for change, communication styles, preferred learning methods and skills gaps. “The course aims to align the employer with what employees hope to achieve in their careers,” said Mrs Tham. Employees also gain a clearer understanding of their strengths and developmental areas, which supports more meaningful career conversations.
DEVELOPING TALENT FROM WITHIN
HR and office manager Karen Wong is among the DLE M&E employees who have been reskilled through WSG programmes. Encouraged by her line manager to deepen her understanding of ESG practices, she enrolled in the CCP for Sustainability Professionals. As part of this programme, she attended a short course on sustainability projects.
After gaining a better grasp of ESG principles and their practical application, Ms Wong now leads sustainability efforts in the office, addresses ESG-related queries from clients and helps bring sustainable practices into the company’s daily operations. “The CCP programme strengthened my knowledge in sustainability and ESG, and helped me grow personally and adapt to new challenges,” she said. “I feel more confident in meeting client needs and proud to be aligned with the industry’s future direction.”
Her experience highlights the potential of mid-career reskilling to meet both individual aspirations and evolving business needs. While some employees may be uncertain about the need to reskill, the company sees career development as a shared responsibility. “We are interested in their career health and we are intentional about making them better,” Mrs Tham added.
REDESIGNING ROLES FOR LONG-TERM GROWTH
To improve efficiency and future readiness, DLE M&E is also tapping on the Support for Job Redesign under Productivity Solutions Grant (PSG-JR). BDO Consultants, one of the pre-approved consultants appointed under PSG-JR, will be shadowing selected employees to analyse job scopes and identify areas for improvement. Through this process, the company aims to digitalise certain manual workflows – enhancing both efficiency and productivity. Once the redesigned processes are in place, tailored training maps will be developed to equip employees with the necessary skills.
As part of this effort, the company expects to send impacted employees for reskilling, primarily through the CCP for Built Environment Professionals. Mrs Tham said the company is taking a long-term view of both business needs and employee development. “The staff are also looking at how the company develops them as individuals and professionals,” she added.
This focus on long-term growth reflects broader workforce trends. “With the retirement age being extended, we are all going to work longer,” said Mrs Tham, “We have to ensure that our people don’t burn out and that their career health is sustained.” Job redesign, she added, supports long-term engagement and helps align roles with employees’ evolving needs and strengths.
SEE HOW CAREER HEALTH DRIVES BUSINESS RESULTS
Whether it is reskilling for new demands or redesigning roles to stay competitive, these companies are investing in their people and seeing real returns. Scroll down to explore how others are integrating career health into their strategy – or turn to the Career Health Playbook for Business Growth for tools, tips and strategies to future-proof your workforce.