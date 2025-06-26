Why this Singapore logistics firm hires for potential, then trains its people for growth

“In our industry, it’s very difficult to find a ‘plug-and-play’ – someone who comes in and knows straightaway exactly what to do,” said Mr Ee. That is why the company looks for people who are innovative, digitally savvy and unafraid to step out of their comfort zones. Alliance 21 Group’s skills-first hiring approach prioritises transferable competencies and potential rather than formal qualifications alone. To assess candidates’ adaptability, recruiters often pose “blunt questions” during job interviews, such as whether they would be open to taking on a sales role despite having no prior experience.