Semiconductor manufacturer Micron is investing in employee development and career health to meet shifting industry needs and build a more motivated, adaptable workforce in Singapore.

PRODUCTIVITY THAT PAYS OFF

Five years into his role at Micron Singapore, senior test process engineer Darren Chua remains appreciative of the company’s commitment to employee development. Mr Chua, who graduated in mechanical engineering from Nanyang Technological University, joined the company with little coding experience. Through the AI upskilling programme, the 29-year-old learnt to use tools such as the programming language Python and business intelligence software Power BI. He now automates “mundane, repetitive tasks” such as pulling and matching test data – cutting a one-hour job down to five minutes, which frees him up to focus on more strategic work. “It has helped me streamline my decision-making. I can understand what is going on with just one look at the charts,” he said.