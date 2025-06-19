Semiconductor manufacturer Micron is investing in employee development and career health to meet shifting industry needs and build a more motivated, adaptable workforce in Singapore.

An in-house online learning platform. Sponsorships for employees to pursue industry-relevant diplomas and degrees. Collaborations with Workforce Singapore (WSG) to retrain more than 100 workers since 2023 through initiatives such as the Career Conversion Programme (CCP).
These are some of the ways Micron is strengthening its talent pool in Singapore to remain competitive in a fast-evolving industry. In addition to hiring fresh graduates, the global semiconductor giant focuses on upskilling and reskilling its workforce in Singapore to meet growing automation and manufacturing demands. The aim is to build capabilities that align with emerging technologies while supporting long-term workforce development, enhancing each employee’s career health.
“Singapore has been a great home to Micron,” said Mr Gianpaolo Mettifogo, vice president of Micron Singapore Assembly and Test, who credited the country’s strong talent pool fostered by its education system. “These talents are able to catch on fast, and they grow in technical and leadership skills, as well as soft skills like problem-solving. We can find very skilled engineers here who are not only knowledgeable but also very dedicated,” he added. Many employees take on global roles and remain with the company for decades.
Given the global talent crunch in the semiconductor industry, reskilling has become a strategic imperative, said Mr Mettifogo. As demand for technical talent continues to grow, the labour market is adapting – in Singapore and beyond. The company also works with local institutions of higher learning to attract students to relevant fields of study. “The key to being prepared is ensuring that we equip our people with the right tools and skills to stay competitive,” he said.
RESHAPING ROLES, RAISING CAPABILITIES
Micron is a global leader in memory and storage solutions used in devices such as smartphones, tablets and PCs. To keep pace with rapid technological shifts, the company has embedded automation, artificial intelligence (AI) and digital tools across its operations, with an emphasis on developing internal capabilities. “The future workforce needs to know how to use AI effectively,” said Mr Mettifogo.
As part of its transformation efforts, Micron introduced an in-house AI upskilling initiative – now in its second cohort and supported by grants from WSG as part of the CCP in for Electronics Engineer/Assistant Engineer – to train employees in tools such as Microsoft Copilot and generative AI. Engineers apply these skills to extract insights, anticipate risks and improve project planning. “The programme has received overwhelmingly positive feedback, and we are excited about its potential for future expansion,” said Mr Mettifogo.
The company views such changes as opportunities, not threats. “Upskilling our workforce isn’t just a strategy – it’s a natural progression,” Mr Mettifogo added. “As our products become more complex, we anticipate potential talent gaps.”
This approach reflects Micron’s ongoing commitment to workforce development. “We are dedicated to continuously reskilling and upskilling our workforce to remain at the forefront of future technologies, ensuring our people are equipped to meet the evolving demands of the semiconductor industry,” he said.
Micron Singapore also works closely with the global talent team to support leadership development and build a well-rounded workforce. Programmes focus on developing intelligence, adaptability and emotional awareness to strengthen cognitive, adaptive and interpersonal skills – equipping team leaders to manage effectively, drive innovation and support collaboration. “Investing in leadership development is a strategic move that drives stronger employee engagement and fosters a more inclusive workplace,” said Mr Mettifogo.
PRODUCTIVITY THAT PAYS OFF
Five years into his role at Micron Singapore, senior test process engineer Darren Chua remains appreciative of the company’s commitment to employee development. Mr Chua, who graduated in mechanical engineering from Nanyang Technological University, joined the company with little coding experience. Through the AI upskilling programme, the 29-year-old learnt to use tools such as the programming language Python and business intelligence software Power BI. He now automates “mundane, repetitive tasks” such as pulling and matching test data – cutting a one-hour job down to five minutes, which frees him up to focus on more strategic work. “It has helped me streamline my decision-making. I can understand what is going on with just one look at the charts,” he said.
Last year, he also joined the company’s job rotation programme, which allows staff to work in different departments to broaden their exposure. “I hold a lot more domain knowledge across the board, so I can integrate easily into the different units across Micron,” he said.
His experience shows how investing in career health through targeted reskilling can improve both individual capability and business efficiency. It also contributes to stronger employee engagement and retention by providing meaningful career development and enabling teams to innovate and optimise processes.
NURTURING TALENT FROM WITHIN
Micron Singapore’s structured approach to career development helps employees build meaningful, future-ready careers.
• Micron University: A centralised learning hub for professional development, certifications and upskilling resources
• Career tracks: Clear leadership and technical pathways that encourage talent mobility and growth
• AI upskilling: A three-month programme that is currently training more than 300 employees in generative AI within a six-month period
• Partnerships with Workforce Singapore: Enabled the integration of over 150 new employees and the upskilling of more than 100 into higher-value roles via Career Conversion Programmes since 2016
• Talent retention: Reflected in long-serving staff, with some employees staying with the company for 25, 30 or even 45 years
STAYING AHEAD WITH NEW TECH
Keeping up with emerging technologies and automation tools is essential for business competitiveness and workforce resilience, said Mr Mettifogo. As digital transformation accelerates, companies must equip employees with the skills needed to adapt, including capabilities in AI and data-driven tools.
Workforce development, he added, must be a strategic priority – one that delivers long-term value for both organisations and their people. “By investing in human capital alongside technological advancement, we can enable a more inclusive and sustainable future of work,” he said.
SEE HOW CAREER HEALTH DRIVES BUSINESS RESULTS
