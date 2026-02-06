Turning children’s silent struggles into supported journeys

When life gets interrupted, who bears the burden?

It’s not something anyone wants to think about, but when a parent of young children falls critically ill, everything changes. For the parent receiving the diagnosis, the road ahead is incredibly difficult on many fronts, as physical, emotional and financial strains set in. It is the same for the children of the affected parent. In such circumstances, life — as they knew it — often takes a challenging turn.

Childhoods are forcefully put on pause, as the children struggle to come to terms with the impact of a parent being critically ill. Besides a whirlwind of emotions, some children also end up carrying the weight of adult responsibilities and sacrifice the things they once enjoyed doing. From getting part-time jobs and helping with household expenses, to doing chores and serving as their parents’ confidants, the children of critically ill adults are pushed to grow up fast.

According to local statistics, at least one in four Singaporeans may develop cancer in their lifetime1, as cancer accounts for 26.4 per cent of all deaths, followed by heart disease and stroke2.

While cancer is on the rise among Singaporeans3, there is little documented data on how child caregivers are supported. Recognising that this is an overlooked social concern, Income Insurance sought to better understand how critical illness in parents affects children.

According to research commissioned by Income Insurance (Child Secure Project Research Study), which surveyed young caregivers aged 10 to 20, a parent’s diagnosis impacts children’s emotional well-being as well as their everyday lives on a scale often underestimated by their families.