In the coastal village of Dulao, La Union in the Philippines, the mangrove forest is more than a line of trees separating land from sea. Local fisherfolk rely on its waters for fish, while the trees absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and help shield the coastline from typhoons and storms.
The Philippines once had 500,000 ha of mangrove forests. Today, almost 40 per cent have disappeared. Non-profit, non-governmental organisation Fostering Education and Environment for Development (FEED) is working closely with local fisherfolk to restore them.
For Ms Delailah Lacadue, head of Dulao Fishpond and Fishpen Producers Cooperative, protecting the mangroves also means protecting her community’s future. Her family has been replanting mangroves since 1994, having seen firsthand the benefits of restoration.
“It helps prevent floods and serves as a shelter for the fish. There are also lots of other species like mud crabs. The catch helps us to earn money for our kids to go to school,” the 52-year-old said.
According to Ms Anne-Marie Bakker, director of FEED, one way to develop more community leaders like Ms Lacadue is to raise awareness of the difference they can make. FEED brings youth volunteers into the field to learn about the lives of local fisherfolk and the value of mangrove forests. “We want to develop Earth keepers and Earth warriors among the youth,” Ms Bakker said.
The work in Dulao shows how environmental initiatives can benefit communities beyond conservation. FEED is among several organisations, including Institut Bisnis dan Ekonomi Kerakyatan (IBEKA) in Indonesia, Hydrologic in Cambodia and Biochar Life in Thailand, working to protect nature while supporting the people who depend on it.
Through Grab’s Green Programme, users of the superapp can opt in to make a small contribution when booking a ride or placing a delivery order. The funds are channelled into projects like these, helping them reach more communities across the region. In Dulao, this support has helped Ms Lacadue expand her mangrove planting efforts into an enrichment site with over 91,000 mangrove trees.
FROM CLEANER AIR TO STRONGER LIVELIHOODS
In Phrao, Chiang Mai, there are days when Ms Kwanpiromtara Suksri tells her six-year-old daughter she cannot play outside because of the poor air quality. “When the other kids asked why, I said it was dangerous and she could get a nosebleed. My daughter was so confused that she cried,” Ms Suksri shared.
Ms Suksri, 33 , is the chief operating officer at Biochar Life , which trains local farmers in sustainable agriculture techniques aimed at reducing smoke and carbon emissions.
Between November and March each year, smallholder farmers in Chiang Mai traditionally burn crop waste to clear their fields ahead of planting season. The practice contributes to smog linked to health problems ranging from eye irritation to cardiovascular issues. Earlier this year, Chiang Mai ranked among the world’s most polluted cities based on PM2.5 levels.
Biochar Life, a venture by non-governmental organisation Warm Heart Worldwide, works to replace open-field burning by converting crop waste into biochar, which stores carbon over the long term and improves soil quality.
For farmers, switching to biochar is not simply about reducing emissions. It can also improve soil quality while reducing reliance on synthetic fertilisers. “When you use biochar, the soil holds nutrients and water for longer, allowing plants to consume more nutrients over time,” explained Ms Suksri. “Healthier soil brings healthy yields.”
Farmers can also turn crop waste into fertiliser, rather than burning it. Lead farmers earn a salary for managing local operations and community networks.
The programme is supported by the sale of long-term carbon removal credits, known as C-Sink certificates, to trading partners like Grab, after the amount of carbon removed has been certified.
WHEN ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS IMPROVE DAILY LIFE
Environmental initiatives can also improve living conditions in more immediate ways, from making safe drinking water more accessible to providing electricity. A reliable source of electricity can make a significant difference to village life. In Indonesia, about 11,000 villages still lack access to electricity.
Together with Grab and social platform Benih Baik, IBEKA is building a micro-hydro plant powered by a local river. Grab is also providing funding for dam maintenance.
IBEKA’s approach is centred on understanding local cultural and social priorities. During development, an IBEKA engineer lives with the community to better understand its needs. Villagers are also trained to manage and maintain the plant themselves, from construction through to operation.
Since 1992, IBEKA has brought renewable energy to almost half a million people in more than 450 villages across Indonesia.
THE GRABFORGOOD FORESTS INITIATIVE
- Between 2021 and 2025, contributions from Grab users through its Green Programme helped plant 1.4 million trees across Southeast Asia, in partnership with local non-governmental organisations. Projects include:
- Indonesia: Coastal mangroves planted in Pati and Cilacap with Trees4Trees to help reduce erosion and protect fishing livelihoods.
- Thailand: Native species such as agarwood and Thai rosewood planted on government-protected land in Krabi province with Conserve National Forest to help restore biodiversity.
- Vietnam: Trees planted in Khanh Hoa and Da Nang with Song Foundation to strengthen forest cover, protect groundwater and stabilise soil.
- The Philippines: Mangroves planted in Dulao, La Union, with FEED and Dulao Fishpond and Fishpen Producer’s Cooperative to help protect coastlines and support local livelihoods.
CLEANER WATER, HEALTHIER COMMUNITIES
In rural Cambodia, access to clean drinking water remains out of reach for nearly two million people. Ms Sothea Sam, CEO and owner of social enterprise Hydrologic, said villagers often fell sick because of waterborne diseases and a lack of awareness about safe drinking water.
“I use the same water that I use for laundry to wash the chicken – it’s better than not washing it at all,” said Mrs Sum Rin, 60, a mother of eight who lives in Banteay Meas village, Kampong Chhnang province. “But if I were really desperate, I wouldn’t wash it at all.”
Together with climate finance firm Nexus for Development, Hydrologic is working to bring ceramic water filters to rural communities in Cambodia. The initiative also receives funding through Grab’s Green Programme, which allows users to contribute to environmental projects.
Since receiving a ceramic water filter, Mrs Sum Rin no longer uses untreated well water to prepare food. She also feels reassured that her seven grandchildren who live with her can drink clean water without falling ill. After three neighbours tried the filtered water at her home, they began using the filters in their own households.
Nexus for Development’s carbon portfolio manager Silke Neugebohrn said the filters offer a double benefit. By providing safe drinkable water that does not have to be boiled, they help minimise the amount of wood and charcoal burnt for fuel – reducing carbon emissions in the process.
Between 2009 and 2024, Hydrologic helped avoid an estimated 70,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually, while also reducing deforestation and exposure to waterborne diseases and indoor air pollution from wood fires.
The projects in the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia and Cambodia address different needs, but share a common goal. Restored coastlines, healthier soil, renewable energy and safe water can help protect the environment while supporting healthier and more economically resilient communities.