The world’s thinnest book-style foldable powered by AI intelligence

In the fast-evolving world of smartphone innovation, OPPO is leading the charge with the OPPO Find N5 — the world’s thinnest book-style foldable. With an ultra-slim profile of just 8.93mm, the model rivals the sleekness of many standard bar-type smartphones. “This engineering feat reflects OPPO’s user-first design philosophy, which focuses on addressing real-world pain points,” said Mr Andy Shi, OPPO’s president for the Asia-Pacific region.

Adding to its appeal, the OPPO Find N5 features the largest inner display of any foldable, measuring 8.12 inches when unfolded — offering a tablet-like experience that fits in your pocket. “With more users demanding enhanced entertainment and productivity features — as well as the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) smartphone functionalities, such as photo editing, document processing and multitasking — screen size has become a critical factor in delivering a premium user experience,” noted Mr Shi.