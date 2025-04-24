The world’s thinnest book-style foldable powered by AI intelligence

In the fast-evolving world of smartphone innovation, OPPO is leading the charge with the OPPO Find N5 — the world’s thinnest book-style foldable. With an ultra-slim profile of just 8.93mm, the model rivals the sleekness of many standard bar-type smartphones. “This engineering feat reflects OPPO’s user-first design philosophy, which focuses on addressing real-world pain points,” said Mr Andy Shi, OPPO’s president for the Asia-Pacific region.
Adding to its appeal, the OPPO Find N5 features the largest inner display of any foldable, measuring 8.12 inches when unfolded — offering a tablet-like experience that fits in your pocket. “With more users demanding enhanced entertainment and productivity features — as well as the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) smartphone functionalities, such as photo editing, document processing and multitasking — screen size has become a critical factor in delivering a premium user experience,” noted Mr Shi.
BREAKING BARRIERS WITH ADVANCED TECH
More than just an engineering feat, the OPPO Find N5 underscores the brand’s leadership in the premium foldable smartphone space. “We believe the OPPO Find N5 will make foldable phones more accessible to everyone,” said Mr Shi.
The brand's commitment to innovation is evident in every detail of the device’s construction. To achieve the OPPO Find N5’s ultra-slim form, engineers used aircraft-grade aluminium for the back cover, reducing its thickness by 43 per cent. The use of this material also boosted drop resistance by 400 per cent, compared to the already durable OPPO Find N3, the brand’s previous-generation foldable flagship. And despite its slender body, the OPPO Find N5 is still able to accommodate a full USB-C port, without compromising on industry standards.
Under the hood, OPPO has also pushed the boundaries of battery technology. Its next-generation silicon-carbon battery — featuring an industry-leading 10 per cent silicon — delivers a high-capacity 5,600mAh power supply, while keeping a slim 2.1mm cell profile. Impressively, it takes up less space than the 4,800mAh battery used in the OPPO Find N3.
“In our tests, the OPPO Find N5 stands out as the foldable phone with the best battery life on the market,” said Mr Shi. “This is not just due to its larger battery capacity, but also the optimisation of the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and software system. The OPPO Find N5 can support up to 25 hours of continuous video streaming and more than seven hours of gaming on a full charge — surpassing the performance of many flagship bar phones.”
The OPPO Find N5's extra-large screen is another standout feature. It has earned both the TÜV Rheinland Reliable Folding certification and TÜV Rheinland Minimised Crease certification — independent validations that assure users of its durability and seamless viewing experience. With features such as a 1-120Hz refresh rate, 2,160Hz PWM dimming and 2,000-nit brightness, the display is built for comfortable, extended use — whether you are catching up on your favourite dramas or reviewing documents on the go.
THE AI-DRIVEN EXPERIENCE
OPPO continues to innovate in the realm of AI-powered smartphones, ensuring its devices intelligently adapt to users’ needs and redefine everyday productivity. “Every AI feature in the productivity powerhouse that is the OPPO Find N5 is evaluated through the lens of user experience and practicality,” said Mr Shi.
One such feature is the AI Smart Split Screen, which leverages intelligent context recognition to enhance multitasking. When users perform tasks — such as copying details from an email into a calendar or referencing a document during a video call — the device proactively suggests and initiates split-screen mode, removing the need for manual adjustments. It’s a seamless experience that minimises interruptions and keeps tasks flowing.
Another inspiring upgrade is O+ Connect for Mac, part of OPPO’s cross-device AI ecosystem designed to make the Android and macOS work better together. This feature allows users to effortlessly access and preview OPPO Find N5 files saved on their Mac, remotely control their Mac from the phone, and quickly transfer content between the two devices. Even when away from the desk, users can retrieve Mac files on the go using their OPPO Find N5. And when connected, FlexForm Mode transforms the lower half of the folded screen into a trackpad, creating a laptop-like experience.
“Android users with macOS computers can enjoy uncompromised, frictionless connectivity and productivity for the first time,” said Mr Shi. “These features reflect OPPO’s vision of integrating AI to not only simplify tasks, but also to empower users to do more — both in work and in creative expression.”
UNFOLDING THE FUTURE
At the heart of OPPO’s long-term growth strategy is its dual-flagship approach, which combines advancements in both bar-type and foldable smartphones.
“OPPO’s foldable devices — especially the Find N5 — have been very well-received in markets like Singapore, where there’s strong momentum towards premiumisation and a growing appetite for innovation in form factor and user experience,” said Mr Shi. “As consumers increasingly recognise the productivity and lifestyle benefits of foldables — not just their novelty — we expect adoption to accelerate. We believe this positions OPPO strongly within the premium smartphone segment, both in Singapore and across the region.”
This shift in user expectations is supported by market trends. A February 2025 report by market analysis firm Canalys projects that the global foldable smartphone market will double over the next three years, signalling growing consumer confidence and demand.
The OPPO Find N5 is a clear expression of this forward-looking strategy. It proves that a foldable phone can be ultrathin, powerful and practical, with no compromises on performance, usability or design. OPPO’s investment in foldable technology isn’t just about sales — it’s about shaping the future of mobile technology through engineering excellence and AI-powered intelligence.
“We are excited about the future of OPPO’s innovation and technological developments, pushing the boundaries of smartphone technologies across all our product lines,” said Mr Shi. “Whether it is the Find X Series’ top-tier performance and imaging capabilities, or the Find N Series’ industry-leading foldable technology, game-changing large-screen productivity and entertainment experience, we will continue refining our products based on user needs — and let product excellence speak for itself.”