Together with his parents, this preschool teacher helped her student overcome developmental hurdles

BUILDING TRUST, one step at a time

Preschoolers who need more developmental support do better when there is strong trust between parents and educators, says Nurul Asyiqin Hasim from E-Bridge Pre-School.

S hortly after meeting Guan Yu in her new class, preschool educator Nurul Asyiqin Hasim from E-Bridge Pre-School Upper Serangoon noticed that the four-year-old needed a little extra support.

A sweet and affectionate boy who enjoys helping others, Guan Yu had trouble with certain everyday tasks such as putting on his shoes, buttoning his shirt and drawing. He also occasionally needed support when interacting with peers, but it never stopped him from trying to join in and play with them.

Based on her training and with over four years of experience working as an early childhood educator, Ms Asyiqin knew it would take more than solid pedagogy and savvy classroom management skills to address Guan Yu's developmental challenges. It would require a close partnership with his parents to ensure he received timely interventions and consistent support both at home and in school.