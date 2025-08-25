Meet the early childhood educators making a meaningful difference

HAPPY TEACHERS' DAY!
"Here's to giving them our trust as they give their best."
"Here's to giving them a peace of our mind."
"Here's to empowering them by trusting their expertise."
"Here's to recognising their professionalism and passion."
"Here's to spamming them with respect."
"Here's to being respectful and understanding, just as we are thankful for them."
"Here's to being a compliment king to those who shape our tomorrow."
"Here's to being all in for the ones who give their all."
"Here's to showing our love to the ones who give all of theirs."
"Here's to going the extra smile for early childhood educators."
"Here's to building a community that fosters empathy."
"Here's to giving grace on hard days and gratitude on great ones."
"Here's to making an impression with our compassion."
"Here's to giving them a heart time for their hard work."
While early childhood (EC) and early intervention (EI) educators make up about 1 per cent of Singapore’s workforce, they make a 100 per cent difference to our future.
This Teachers’ Day, the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) invites the 99 per cent – that’s the rest of us – to celebrate these extraordinary educators.
Scroll down to discover inspiring stories of our EC and EI educators or visit the upcoming Teachers’ Day pop-ups, where you can express your appreciation by pressing a larger-than-life button in person to show your support.
Together, let’s honour our EC and EI educators, and the vital role they play in shaping our children’s tomorrow!
MEET THE 1%
SHAPING OUR TOMORROW
Discover inspiring stories of how our dedicated educators partner families to help our children grow and thrive
CELEBRATE TEACHERS’ DAY WITH THESE EXCITING EVENTS AND INITIATIVES!
Teachers’ Day 99% for the 1% Pop-Ups
Press a giant button at these pop-ups to reveal a special message of appreciation for our EC and EI educators! Admission is free.
August 22 to 24, 10am-7pm
Our Tampines Hub
Festive South, Level 1
1 Tampines Walk, Singapore 528523
August 29 to September 1, 10am-7pm
One Punggol
The Plaza, Level 1
1 Punggol Drive, Singapore 828629
Teachers’ Day Fiesta 2025
EC and EI educators, you are invited to this celebratory event where you can look forward to fun games, exciting performances, yummy refreshments and more! Registration is free.
September 5, 1pm–4.30pm
Glass Dome (Playpan)
28 China St, Singapore 049570
Special Treats 2025 for EC
and EI educators
To celebrate their invaluable contributions, Preschool Market and the Association for Early Childhood Educators (Singapore) have prepared a Special Treat for all EC and EI educators, which includes thoughtfully curated gifts and vouchers. Educators can also redeem exclusive discounts and promotions on the Special Treats app.