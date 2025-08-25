Logo
Meet the early childhood educators making a meaningful difference
HAPPY TEACHERS' DAY!​

EXPRESS YOUR APPRECIATION

"Here's to giving them our trust as they give their best."

HIT THE BUTTON BELOW TO SHOW YOUR SUPPORT
0000
have shown their appreciation
EXPRESS YOUR APPRECIATION

"Here's to giving them a peace of our mind."

HIT THE BUTTON BELOW TO SHOW YOUR SUPPORT
0000
have shown their appreciation
EXPRESS YOUR APPRECIATION

"Here's to empowering them by trusting their expertise."

HIT THE BUTTON BELOW TO SHOW YOUR SUPPORT
0000
have shown their appreciation
EXPRESS YOUR APPRECIATION

"Here's to recognising their professionalism and passion."

HIT THE BUTTON BELOW TO SHOW YOUR SUPPORT
0000
have shown their appreciation
EXPRESS YOUR APPRECIATION

"Here's to spamming them with respect."

HIT THE BUTTON BELOW TO SHOW YOUR SUPPORT
0000
have shown their appreciation
EXPRESS YOUR APPRECIATION

"Here's to being respectful and understanding, just as we are thankful for them."

HIT THE BUTTON BELOW TO SHOW YOUR SUPPORT
0000
have shown their appreciation
EXPRESS YOUR APPRECIATION

"Here's to being a compliment king to those who shape our tomorrow."

HIT THE BUTTON BELOW TO SHOW YOUR SUPPORT
0000
have shown their appreciation
EXPRESS YOUR APPRECIATION

"Here's to being all in for the ones who give their all."

HIT THE BUTTON BELOW TO SHOW YOUR SUPPORT
0000
have shown their appreciation
EXPRESS YOUR APPRECIATION

"Here's to showing our love to the ones who give all of theirs."

HIT THE BUTTON BELOW TO SHOW YOUR SUPPORT
0000
have shown their appreciation
EXPRESS YOUR APPRECIATION

"Here's to going the extra smile for early childhood educators."

HIT THE BUTTON BELOW TO SHOW YOUR SUPPORT
0000
have shown their appreciation
EXPRESS YOUR APPRECIATION

"Here's to building a community that fosters empathy."

HIT THE BUTTON BELOW TO SHOW YOUR SUPPORT
0000
have shown their appreciation
EXPRESS YOUR APPRECIATION

"Here's to giving grace on hard days and gratitude on great ones."

HIT THE BUTTON BELOW TO SHOW YOUR SUPPORT
0000
have shown their appreciation
EXPRESS YOUR APPRECIATION

"Here's to making an impression with our compassion."

HIT THE BUTTON BELOW TO SHOW YOUR SUPPORT
0000
have shown their appreciation
EXPRESS YOUR APPRECIATION

"Here's to giving them a heart time for their hard work."

HIT THE BUTTON BELOW TO SHOW YOUR SUPPORT
0000
have shown their appreciation

While early childhood (EC) and early intervention (EI) educators make up about 1 per cent of Singapore’s workforce, they make a 100 per cent difference to our future.

This Teachers’ Day, the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) invites the 99 per cent – that’s the rest of us – to celebrate these extraordinary educators.

Scroll down to discover inspiring stories of our EC and EI educators or visit the upcoming Teachers’ Day pop-ups, where you can express your appreciation by pressing a larger-than-life button in person to show your support.

Together, let’s honour our EC and EI educators, and the vital role they play in shaping our children’s tomorrow!

MEET THE 1%

SHAPING OUR TOMORROW

Discover inspiring stories of how our dedicated educators partner families to help our children grow and thrive
1

Nurturing deep respect for cultural heritage

1

Engaging families with openness and trust

1

Leading with empathy and curiosity

1

Building trust through patience and gentle support

1

Making transformative impact through partnerships

1

Uncovering students’ potential through collaboration

1

Creating meaningful rapport with every family

1

Cultivating relationships built on mutual trust

1

Inspiring respect by honouring every voice

For more stories about our early childhood educators and the sector, visit the Beanstalk website .
1

INTRODUCING OUR

ECDA AWARDS 2025

Finalists!

The ECDA Awards for Excellence in Early Childhood Development recognise exemplary early childhood

educators, early intervention professionals, centre leaders and preschools for their teaching, learning and innovative practices.

1
CELEBRATE TEACHERS’ DAY WITH THESE EXCITING EVENTS AND INITIATIVES!

Teachers’ Day 99% for the 1% Pop-Ups

Press a giant button at these pop-ups to reveal a special message of appreciation for our EC and EI educators! Admission is free.

August 22 to 24, 10am-7pm

August 22 to 24, 10am-7pm

Our Tampines Hub

Festive South, Level 1

1 Tampines Walk, Singapore 528523

August 29 to September 1, 10am-7pm

August 29 to September 1, 10am-7pm

One Punggol

The Plaza, Level 1

1 Punggol Drive, Singapore 828629

1

Teachers’ Day Fiesta 2025

EC and EI educators, you are invited to this celebratory event where you can look forward to fun games, exciting performances, yummy refreshments and more! Registration is free.

September 5, 1pm–4.30pm

September 5, 1pm–4.30pm

Glass Dome (Playpan)

28 China St, Singapore 049570

1

Special Treats 2025 for EC

and EI educators

To celebrate their invaluable contributions, Preschool Market and the Association for Early Childhood Educators (Singapore) have prepared a Special Treat for all EC and EI educators, which includes thoughtfully curated gifts and vouchers. Educators can also redeem exclusive discounts and promotions on the Special Treats app.

1

Here’s wishing early childhood

and early intervention educators nationwide a

Happy Teachers’ Day, from all of us!

Here’s wishing early childhood

and early intervention

educators nationwide a

Happy Teachers’ Day, from all of us!

Empower Today, Shape Our Tomorrow

Embark on a meaningful career in early

childhood. Join the 1 per cent shaping the

future of our next generation!

