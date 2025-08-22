"Trust allows children to transition more smoothly between home and school," says this preschool teacher

Small actions, BIG TRUST

Trust between educators and families grows through consistent acts of care and a shared commitment to the child’s well-being, says Ms Zhang Wei from NurtureStars.

W hen three-year-old Xiaojun first joined N1 at NurtureStars Preschool, the bright and expressive boy had difficulty managing his emotions – especially when it came to turn-taking and following rules. His teacher, Ms Zhang Wei, a senior Chinese language teacher at the preschool, felt early intervention was key. She made it a point to work closely with his mother to support him.

“We started by sharing Xiaojun’s strengths – his enthusiasm and helpfulness – with his mother. That helped her see that we genuinely appreciated him,” Ms Zhang recalled. “At the same time, we objectively recorded a few incidents – noting the time, place, triggers and responses.”

After several observations, Ms Zhang invited Xiaojun’s mother for a face-to-face conversation. She calmly explained her concerns, avoiding blame, and asked whether she had noticed similar behaviour at home. “His mother appreciated our approach and, instead of becoming defensive, opened up about some recent changes in the family,” said Ms Zhang.