"Trust allows children to transition more smoothly between home and school," says this preschool teacher

W hen three-year-old Xiaojun first joined N1 at NurtureStars Preschool, the bright and expressive boy had difficulty managing his emotions – especially when it came to turn-taking and following rules. His teacher, Ms Zhang Wei, a senior Chinese language teacher at the preschool, felt early intervention was key. She made it a point to work closely with his mother to support him.
“We started by sharing Xiaojun’s strengths – his enthusiasm and helpfulness – with his mother. That helped her see that we genuinely appreciated him,” Ms Zhang recalled. “At the same time, we objectively recorded a few incidents – noting the time, place, triggers and responses.”
After several observations, Ms Zhang invited Xiaojun’s mother for a face-to-face conversation. She calmly explained her concerns, avoiding blame, and asked whether she had noticed similar behaviour at home. “His mother appreciated our approach and, instead of becoming defensive, opened up about some recent changes in the family,” said Ms Zhang.
Together, they introduced simple emotion cue cards, which featured illustrations such as “stop”, “take a deep breath” and “talk it out”. At school, teachers used the cards to prompt Xiaojun, while his mother reinforced them at home. Ms Zhang and Xiaojun’s mother also kept each other updated on his progress.
“Within two months, Xiaojun’s emotional outbursts became less frequent, and he started using words to express his feelings,” said Ms Zhang. “His confidence grew, and he formed stronger relationships with his peers.”
His mother later said it felt like home and school were truly working together. “That trust-based approach made all the difference,” Ms Zhang added.
BUILDING BRIDGES
Ms Zhang, who has 10 years of teaching experience, likens trust to “a bridge connecting home and school”.
“Children spend a large portion of their day in school. If parents feel uneasy or doubtful, their children can often sense it,” she shared. “Trust allows children to transition more smoothly between home and school. That emotional safety is the bedrock for exploration, learning and growth.”
At NurtureStars, trust is built through everyday moments, especially during pick-up and drop-off. “Even one or two heartfelt comments can build a connection, such as ‘Lele was so focused on her puzzle today!’” Ms Zhang said. “Providing specific positive feedback helps parents feel we truly notice and care about their child.”
Parental trust often isn’t won through persuasion, but through a child’s joy, engagement and growth. When parents see that light in their child’s eyes, doubts tend to give way to support.”
Teachers also regularly share children’s “wow” moments through communication platforms. These are complemented by dedicated parent-teacher meetings where they share detailed observation records with artwork, photos and anecdotes.
Parents are also invited to participate in classroom activities and festive celebrations, providing a firsthand view of their child’s learning. “When parents see their child in action, they gain a better understanding of our teaching methods and the child’s development,” Ms Zhang said.
We recently transferred to this school and weren’t familiar with Ms Zhang at first. But as we got to know her, we noticed how attentive she is to details and how proactive she is in updating us on changes. What stood out to me is how she kneels to listen to the child – making them feel secure and supported. It reassures me our child isn’t just ‘cared for’ but truly ‘cared about.’”
HELPING CHILDREN THRIVE
“When home and school work closely together, children develop a strong sense of security and belonging,” Ms Zhang explained. “This emotional stability encourages exploration and growth. Families gain peace of mind, knowing their children are in trusted hands, and build confidence by working in partnership with educators.”
Ms Zhang encourages parents to play their part by sharing more about their children and home environment. “Communication is a two-way bridge. Don’t hesitate to tell us about your child’s unique traits, the things that bring them joy, or any concerns you may have,” she said. “We’re here to walk this journey with you and support your child in ways that best meet their needs.”