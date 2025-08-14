Using games and role-play, this teacher ignites a passion for the Tamil language

Cultivating respect - and reaping the learning REWARDS

Respect is the foundation of a strong relationship between educators and parents, and underpins better learning and developmental outcomes for children at My First Skool.

D uring group activities in Ms Vasudevan Nivasini’s class, one boy stood out for his struggle with turn-taking. “He would cry and disturb his peers, repeatedly asking for his turn,” recalled the Tamil language teacher at My First Skool at Block 260 Bukit Batok. “To help cultivate respectful behaviour, I consistently modelled turn-taking for him.”

This involved gentle reminders like “Let’s wait for our friends to finish first” and deploying visual cues such as pictures of a waiting line to reinforce the concept of patience and consideration. Ms Nivasini also made a point of praising the child whenever he did his best to wait his turn. Over time, her efforts bore fruit: the child not only learned to wait patiently, but also began reminding his classmates to take turns.