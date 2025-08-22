With teacher and parent support, this preschooler grew from rarely speaking to communicating confidently

The power of RESPECT

At M.Y World, building respectful partnerships between parents and educators is seen as laying the foundation for children’s development and a more compassionate society.

W hen Emily* first joined the N1 class at M.Y World @ Tampines GreenView, she was quiet and reserved, speaking very little during class. Although she followed instructions well, Emily’s teachers noticed that she rarely initiated conversation with her peers or adults.

“We shared these observations with her parents and learned that she communicated minimally at home as well, often preferring solitary play,” said Ms Amelia Tan, principal at M.Y World @ Tampines GreenView.

To support Emily’s language development, her teachers collaborated with her parents to come up with a plan. In school, the teacher introduced more small-group activities, offering Emily gentle encouragement to express herself in a low-pressure environment. At home, her parents used picture books for storytelling, prompting her to describe the illustrations. They also made a conscious effort to engage her in conversation during weekend outings by discussing the places they visited.