With teacher and parent support, this preschooler grew from rarely speaking to communicating confidently

W hen Emily* first joined the N1 class at M.Y World @ Tampines GreenView, she was quiet and reserved, speaking very little during class. Although she followed instructions well, Emily’s teachers noticed that she rarely initiated conversation with her peers or adults.
“We shared these observations with her parents and learned that she communicated minimally at home as well, often preferring solitary play,” said Ms Amelia Tan, principal at M.Y World @ Tampines GreenView.
To support Emily’s language development, her teachers collaborated with her parents to come up with a plan. In school, the teacher introduced more small-group activities, offering Emily gentle encouragement to express herself in a low-pressure environment. At home, her parents used picture books for storytelling, prompting her to describe the illustrations. They also made a conscious effort to engage her in conversation during weekend outings by discussing the places they visited.
“Over time, we saw steady progress in her verbal participation,” Ms Tan said. “By the end of the term, Emily was confidently engaging with her peers and expressing her needs more openly.”
Ms Tan added: “Many people still perceive early childhood education as mere ‘babysitting’, rather than recognising the complex skills, intentional teaching and deep understanding of child development that the role requires. Early childhood educators play a vital role in shaping the foundations of a child’s learning, and it’s crucial to acknowledge and value their contributions.”
NURTURING A SUPPORTIVE SCHOOL ENVIRONMENT
As Ms Tan points out, treating early childhood educators with respect has a direct impact on their morale, motivation and long-term commitment to the profession. This is why M.Y World seeks to cultivate a supportive school environment rooted in care and appreciation.
“Respect is one of our core values, consistently upheld by both children and staff,” Ms Tan shared. “For example, on Teachers’ Day, we share heartfelt thank-you messages from children and families, highlighting each teacher’s unique contributions to the team. Many teachers have told us this gesture makes them feel truly seen and appreciated, reaffirming their sense of purpose and pride in their work.”
This ethos extends beyond special occasions. “We make it a point to actively listen to our educators’ ideas, concerns and feedback – and more importantly, to take meaningful action where needed,” Ms Tan said.
“When early childhood educators are treated with respect, it affirms the value of their expertise and the care they bring to each child’s development,” she added.
Respect has a ripple effect – it uplifts everyone in the learning journey and nurtures a community where every child can flourish.”
FOSTERING RESPECT BETWEEN PARENTS AND EDUCATORS
Parents are key partners in this culture of respect. Simple gestures, such as saying “thank you” during drop-offs and pick-ups, or trusting teachers’ professional judgment in matters concerning their child, go a long way in building a respectful and supportive relationship.
“When parents and educators collaborate with mutual respect, it creates a positive and nurturing learning environment that directly benefits the child’s growth and development,” said Ms Tan.
She shared a story of a child with separation anxiety who had difficulty settling into the classroom each morning. To address the issue, the child’s teacher suggested creating a consistent goodbye routine and allowing the child to bring a comfort item from home – recommendations the parents fully supported. Over the following weeks, the child began to settle more easily, waving goodbye to her parents with a smile, participating in morning routines and engaging more with her peers.
“This positive outcome was made possible through a respectful collaboration between the teacher and the parents,” Ms Tan explained. “By actively listening, sharing insights and working together, we were able to help the child feel secure, confident and happy in her learning environment.”
Ms Amelia is kind, attentive and quick to respond. From managing daily operations to supporting each child and their family, she does it all with warmth and professionalism. Thank you for creating a nurturing space for our children to grow and thrive.”
SHAPING THE NEXT GENERATION
When adults model respectful behaviour towards educators, they also teach children the importance of building positive relationships with those around them. Children learn by example, picking up social cues from their parents and caregivers.
“Children are keen observers of the world. When they see adults speaking with kindness, listening with empathy, resolving conflicts with calmness and showing genuine appreciation for one another, they naturally begin to reflect these behaviours in their play, friendships and daily routines,” Ms Tan shared.
Such habits, she adds, help children develop into well-adjusted individuals who contribute positively to society. “Learning respect from a young age lays the groundwork for responsible citizenship and ethical behaviour,” Ms Tan said. “It influences how children interact within their families, communities and future workplaces.”
*Name has been changed to protect her privacy