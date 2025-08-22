This preschool teacher nurtures children’s unique strengths to build their leadership skills

Educating with EMPATHY

Ms Qin Haidi from Little Skool-House believes in an empathetic, child-centric approach and strong collaboration with parents to help children thrive beyond language and cultural barriers.

W hen Julian Hwang, a preschooler from a household that speaks mainly English and Korean, was selected as the lead in a Chinese drama production at school, his parents were surprised.

“We weren’t sure if his command of the language was strong enough for such an important role, but he delivered it with poise and confidence,” said Julian’s father, Mr Jun Hyuk Hwang. “This was only possible because of the strong bond Ms Qin built with him over the years. It reaffirmed our belief that a great teacher not only imparts knowledge but also inspires self-belief and prepares children for the world beyond the classroom.”

Ms Qin Haidi, the Chinese lead teacher at Little Skool-House Yishun Community Hospital, believes early childhood educators play a much broader role than simply teaching children how to count or recognise words. “We are more like guides on their journey of growth, and key mentors in helping them manage their emotions and develop their values.”