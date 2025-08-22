This preschool teacher nurtures children’s unique strengths to build their leadership skills

W hen Julian Hwang, a preschooler from a household that speaks mainly English and Korean, was selected as the lead in a Chinese drama production at school, his parents were surprised.
“We weren’t sure if his command of the language was strong enough for such an important role, but he delivered it with poise and confidence,” said Julian’s father, Mr Jun Hyuk Hwang. “This was only possible because of the strong bond Ms Qin built with him over the years. It reaffirmed our belief that a great teacher not only imparts knowledge but also inspires self-belief and prepares children for the world beyond the classroom.”
Ms Qin Haidi, the Chinese lead teacher at Little Skool-House Yishun Community Hospital, believes early childhood educators play a much broader role than simply teaching children how to count or recognise words. “We are more like guides on their journey of growth, and key mentors in helping them manage their emotions and develop their values.”
This approach relies on trust and empathy from parents, and Ms Qin works hard to build strong, respectful relationships with them. “When families and teachers work together with mutual understanding and support, children benefit from consistent guidance and a nurturing environment,” she explained. “This sense of security gives them the confidence to explore and grow.”
EMPOWERING CHILDREN WITH EMPATHY
Having taught for 13 years, Ms Qin believes in identifying each child’s strengths and providing opportunities for them to develop leadership skills. “A child who is good at drawing, for instance, could be invited to share how they create their artwork – what materials and techniques they use – and even teach their peers,” she shared.
In line with Little Skool-House’s literacy-based curriculum, Ms Qin uses books like Olivia to help children build self-esteem and confidence. “It helps children recognise their own strengths and weaknesses, understand that everyoneis unique, and learn to appreciate themselves and others. That way, they’re more willing to acknowledge their shortcomings and work on them,” she explained.
Ms Qin also ensures she meets each child at their level, recalling how she helped a K1 transfer student who could not speak Mandarin. “I tailored learning activities to suit her level, combining lessons with play to build her confidence and improve her Mandarin.”
“I also invited her to be the teacher’s ‘little helper’ to give her more opportunities to express herself and interact with others,” she added. “With frequent encouragement and support, the child gradually became more confident.”
We treat each child as a unique individual, putting in effort, dedication and patience to help them flourish.”
RESPECT AND RECOGNITION
Beyond the satisfaction of watching children under her care grow and thrive, Ms Qin says she appreciates parents who take the time to recognise her efforts. “One parent thanked me in the Parent Satisfaction Survey for being patient and caring. Others say things like, ‘Teacher, please take care of yourself too’ during drop-off and pick-up. These words gave me a sense of warmth and understanding, especially during moments of fatigue,” she said.
Watching Theodore flourish under Ms Qin’s care deepened my appreciation for the heart and skill behind a preschool teacher’s role. Her patience and sensitivity to his evolving character made every learning moment meaningful. She nurtured him not just through lessons, but through everyday kindness that built his confidence and joy.”
During stressful periods, such as illness outbreaks, Ms Qin said that one of the greatest support comes from parents who actively cooperate with the school’s health and safety measures. This includes reporting their child’s health status and encouraging their children to practise healthy habits in order to improve their immunity.
“It is a busy job, but everything we do is for the child’s development,” said Ms Qin. “Seeing how much they grow makes it all truly worthwhile.”