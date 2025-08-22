This preschooler's frequent meltdowns eased through joint support from parents and teachers

P arents of children with developmental needs may often hear more about what their child cannot do than what they can but Ms Chou Li Hong, a preschool teacher from Skool4Kidz Campus @ Sengkang Riverside Park, is working to change that narrative.
In her daily interactions with parents, Ms Chou focuses on the child’s abilities rather than their limitations. She also pays careful attention to each child’s interests to better engage them. For example, when a child tends to leave their seat and wander, she turns that restlessness into a movement activity for the class – transforming a potential disruption into a moment of shared engagement.
This approach reflects her commitment to nurturing a compassionate, inclusive environment where every child feels accepted, regardless of their unique abilities and challenges. Ms Chou – who currently teaches an N1 class – also uses play-based learning and sensory activities to encourage exploration and independence in children who may need extra guidance.
PARTNERING WITH PARENTS FOR GROWTH
When raising concerns with parents, Ms Chou frames the conversation around collaboration. Rather than using labels, she describes specific classroom observations and offers practical suggestions for parents to try.
“I gently share what I’ve observed and provide ideas that parents can try at home,” Ms Chou said. “Some parents are hesitant at first, especially if the methods – like sensory play – are unfamiliar.”
In such cases, she would share examples of how the child has responded to these methods in class. “It takes time to win the trust of parents and show them these methods support their children’s development,” she explained.
BEING THERE FOR FAMILIES
When parents feel supported and respected, they’re more likely to seek guidance and share concerns. One such instance involved a parent who was worried about their child’s focus and behaviour. Ms Chou suggested simplifying instructions and using varied tones – small adjustments that proved effective.
Another parent that Ms Chou has built a close partnership with is Ms Candy Liaw, whose three-year-old son, Yong Sheng, has developmental needs. Open and communicative, Ms Liaw shares with Ms Chou about Yong Sheng’s needs, strengths and challenges. Ms Liaw also tries out Ms Chou’s suggestions for supporting Yong Sheng’s development at home and keeps her updated on his progress.
At one point, Yong Sheng was having frequent meltdowns at home. Despite Ms Liaw’s efforts, she could not pinpoint the reason for these temper tantrums. Through discussions with Ms Chou, Ms Liaw learned that Yong Sheng was likely feeling frustrated that nobody seemed to understand what he was trying to say.
Building trust starts with open communication and shared goals. Get to know your child’s educators, ask questions and share insights. Mutual respect and collaboration create a support system that helps your child thrive.
Working together, Ms Liaw and Ms Chou developed a set of consistent cues for home and in school, and Yong Sheng’s tantrums became less frequent. Ms Liaw also adopted Ms Chou’s suggestion to use visual aids – pictures of daily routines – to help Yong Sheng transition between activities. This simple change made a big difference in reducing Yong Sheng’s anxiety as it provided him with a comforting structure.
As a parent of a child with developmental needs, I naturally want to be closely involved in his growth. But over time, I’ve come to trust Ms Chou – not just as a teacher, but someone who genuinely cares for him. She’s patient, observant and keeps me informed. Knowing my son is supported by someone who sees him as a person, not just a student, gives me confidence.”
THE POWER OF HOME-SCHOOL COLLABORATION
At Skool4Kidz, educators like Ms Chou build partnerships with families through open, respectful dialogue. By listening with empathy and treating families as partners, they create a safe space where concerns can be shared without fear of judgment.
Ms Chou believes that consistent two-way communication helps parents stay connected to their child’s school life. This, in turn, contributes to the child’s confidence, emotional security and long-term development.
“Strong home-school trust helps children feel secure and confident, leading to better learning and development,” she said. “When parents and educators align our goals and work together to support the child’s growth, children benefit emotionally, socially and academically.