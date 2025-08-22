This preschooler's frequent meltdowns eased through joint support from parents and teachers

CONSISTENT care for a solid start

Ms Chou Li Hong from Skool4Kidz is committed to working closely with parents, cultivating relationships built on empathy and mutual trust.

P arents of children with developmental needs may often hear more about what their child cannot do than what they can but Ms Chou Li Hong, a preschool teacher from Skool4Kidz Campus @ Sengkang Riverside Park, is working to change that narrative.

In her daily interactions with parents, Ms Chou focuses on the child’s abilities rather than their limitations. She also pays careful attention to each child’s interests to better engage them. For example, when a child tends to leave their seat and wander, she turns that restlessness into a movement activity for the class – transforming a potential disruption into a moment of shared engagement.

This approach reflects her commitment to nurturing a compassionate, inclusive environment where every child feels accepted, regardless of their unique abilities and challenges. Ms Chou – who currently teaches an N1 class – also uses play-based learning and sensory activities to encourage exploration and independence in children who may need extra guidance.