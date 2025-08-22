These preschool educators work closely with parents to support every stage of a child's development

Enabling open COMMUNICATION

At MOE Kindergarten @ Naval Base, a strong culture of trust between parents and educators creates a consistently nurturing environment where children can grow, learn and flourish.

W hen Ms Nur Hidayah Aziz, a senior teacher in child development at MOE Kindergarten @ Naval Base noticed signs of a mild developmental delay in a child in her K1 class, she attempted to speak with the child’s mother to recommend early intervention.

However, the child’s mother was reticent, often avoiding interactions with teachers at arrival and dismissal times. Undeterred, Ms Hidayah – affectionately known as Ms Dayah – persevered, eventually establishing a connection with the parent by speaking to her in Malay, the language the parent felt most comfortable with.

“I explained that the sharing of my observations was meant to provide support, not criticism,” Ms Dayah recounted. “When parents trust that teachers are on the same side as them, that is when we can help the child together.”