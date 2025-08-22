These preschool educators work closely with parents to support every stage of a child's development

W hen Ms Nur Hidayah Aziz, a senior teacher in child development at MOE Kindergarten @ Naval Base noticed signs of a mild developmental delay in a child in her K1 class, she attempted to speak with the child’s mother to recommend early intervention.
However, the child’s mother was reticent, often avoiding interactions with teachers at arrival and dismissal times. Undeterred, Ms Hidayah – affectionately known as Ms Dayah – persevered, eventually establishing a connection with the parent by speaking to her in Malay, the language the parent felt most comfortable with.
“I explained that the sharing of my observations was meant to provide support, not criticism,” Ms Dayah recounted. “When parents trust that teachers are on the same side as them, that is when we can help the child together.”
TRUST: THE FOUNDATION OF RELATIONSHIPS
Ms Jasmine Aw, a level head at MOE Kindergarten @ Naval Base, emphasised that trust enables educators to have open, collaborative conversations with parents. This shared partnership allows them to co-develop goals and reinforce positive behaviours both in school and at home.
“When parents place their trust in educators, they are more open to sharing about their child’s temperament, needs and family circumstances,” Ms Aw explained. “This helps the child receive more consistent and personalised support.”
Ms Aw recalled a case in her K2 class where a child’s father initially resisted early intervention for the child, who had learning and behavioural needs. “The family had just relocated to Singapore without extended family support. The mother, who was bearing most of the caregiving duties, was under a lot of stress,” she shared. “Recognising the delicate situation, I made it a point to connect with her daily during drop-off and pick-up, offering support and information to help her speak with her husband and shift his perspective.”
Thankfully, the child’s father eventually changed his mind about early intervention, allowing the child to receive the support needed to address her developmental needs.
“When approaching such conversations, I prepare observations, documentation and work samples to ensure our feedback is objective and credible,” Ms Aw shared. “I also use developmental milestone charts to contextualise the child’s progress. What helps build initial trust is the assurance that the teachers are walking this journey with the parents. When parents see that our assessments are factual, consistent and grounded in care, they tend to be more receptive and open to trying the recommended strategies or referrals.”
BRIDGING EXPECTATIONS IN LEARNING
Trust also helps bridge the gap between parents’ expectations – often shaped by their own experiences with more traditional rote learning – and the kindergarten’s child-centric approach rooted in learning through purposeful play.
To cultivate this trust and make children’s learning visible, MOE Kindergarten @ Naval Base shares class updates, photos and individual learning portfolios with parents via various communication platforms. Parents are also invited to set learning and developmental goals for their children at the start of the school year.
Like every parent, we hope every child grows up happy, confident and capable.”
Chinese language teacher, Ms Fang Fang, known to her students as Fang Laoshi, recounted how some parents were initially sceptical about using games and role-play to teach the language. Through the LIFE @ MK programme (Leading and Inspiring Families of Early Learners @ MOE Kindergarten), teachers showcased photos and videos of children’s learning experiences that demonstrated their growth. They also shared tips for parents to support their child’s learning at home.
“We showed parents their children’s progress in areas such as language expression, vocabulary comprehension and social interaction,” said Ms Fang. “Over time, parents began to embrace the ‘learning through purposeful play’ approach, and their doubts slowly changed into understanding and support.”
Thanks to Ms Dayah and Ms Fang’s support, Yan Kai has made remarkable progress. They’ve also equipped us with effective strategies to guide him at home. Today, he communicates effectively in both English and Chinese, is more polite and handles daily tasks independently. We’re proud of his growth and grateful for the teachers’ partnership.”
KEEPING COMMUNICATION LINES OPEN AND SUPPORTIVE
At MOE Kindergarten @ Naval Base, regular parent-teacher check-ins are termed “chats” rather than “meetings”, a deliberate choice to cultivate a welcoming atmosphere where parents can comfortably share observations, concerns and aspirations.
In sensitive conversations – such as those involving a child’s developmental or emotional needs – teachers are especially mindful of tone and language. They avoid jargon or labels that could overwhelm, and often collaborate with Mother Tongue teachers, such as Ms Fang, to bridge any communication gaps.
“We also make it a point to listen actively and acknowledge parents’ feelings when they share their perspectives,” said Ms Dayah. “Open communication and shared commitment help us understand how best to support each child. We’re on the same team, and this partnership is how we work towards a common goal.
Ms Aw added that educators hope parents will also be open to hearing teachers’ observations, which can offer valuable insights into children’s learning behaviours and emerging strengths.
Ms Fang concurred: “When parents and educators work together with mutual understanding and support, we are able to help the child grow stronger and go further.
Indeed, a relationship grounded in mutual trust lays the foundation for a culture of care and growth - where each child feels genuinely seen, wholeheartedly supported and free to thrive.