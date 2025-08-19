This preschool vice-principal says trust between parents and educators builds confident learners

STRONGER together

Trust between parents and educators enables timely support and lasting success for young learners, says this vice-principal from PCF Sparkletots.

E ven though it’s been five years since 11-year-old Kayvier Soh graduated from preschool, his mother, Ms Tanny Tay, still has fond memories of the care and compassion her child received from Ms Quek Dai Tong, vice-principal of PCF Sparkletots @ Sengkang East Blk 103.

“When Kayvier was younger, he had speech difficulties and we enrolled him into a speech therapy programme based on Ms Quek’s recommendation,” Ms Tay shared. “I trusted Ms Quek to make the right professional decisions based on her understanding of Kayvier’s needs.”

“With full support from Ms Quek and the school, Kayvier made remarkable progress,” Ms Tay added. “Today, he can speak confidently and clearly. This was only possible because of the close collaboration between the school, teacher, therapist and parents.”

Building a culture of trust is something that Ms Quek strongly advocates for – especially as it gives parents peace of mind while empowering teachers to make their own decisions. “This reassures parents that educators are committed to creating a safe, nurturing environment, and that we continuously reflect and fine-tune our practices to better support each child’s development,” she said.