This preschool educator pairs sound pedagogy with open parent dialogue

TRUST that transforms

Ms Guo Jing from Kinderland believes in balancing pedagogical expertise with open parent dialogue.

W hen five-year-old Diana joined Ms Guo Jing’s K2 class, the experienced educator was already familiar with her - she had first taught Diana back in 2022. Ms Guo had also taught Diana’s older sister, Barbara, in earlier years and was familiar with the family’s warm and supportive involvement.

Diana, who is of mixed Indian and Mexican heritage, has a gentle nature and quiet determination. “Chinese is not her first language, so she was a bit more reserved during Chinese lessons,” Ms Guo shared.

As a senior Chinese teacher and curriculum trainer cum-coordinator at Kinderland Preschool @ Woodlands Mart, Ms Guo is skilled in adapting her teaching to suit each child’s pace and personality. She recognised that Diana needed a nurturing, pressure-free environment to help her build confidence in the language.

“I gently encouraged her parents to let Diana learn at her own pace and style,” Ms Guo shared. “By giving her space to explore the language in her own time, Diana began to show greater interest and enjoyment during Chinese class.”