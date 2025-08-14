This preschool educator pairs sound pedagogy with open parent dialogue

W hen five-year-old Diana joined Ms Guo Jing’s K2 class, the experienced educator was already familiar with her - she had first taught Diana back in 2022. Ms Guo had also taught Diana’s older sister, Barbara, in earlier years and was familiar with the family’s warm and supportive involvement.
Diana, who is of mixed Indian and Mexican heritage, has a gentle nature and quiet determination. “Chinese is not her first language, so she was a bit more reserved during Chinese lessons,” Ms Guo shared.
As a senior Chinese teacher and curriculum trainer cum-coordinator at Kinderland Preschool @ Woodlands Mart, Ms Guo is skilled in adapting her teaching to suit each child’s pace and personality. She recognised that Diana needed a nurturing, pressure-free environment to help her build confidence in the language.
“I gently encouraged her parents to let Diana learn at her own pace and style,” Ms Guo shared. “By giving her space to explore the language in her own time, Diana began to show greater interest and enjoyment during Chinese class.”
What followed was a heartening transformation driven by mutual understanding and collaboration. Ms Guo maintained consistent communication with Diana’s parents, affirming her progress and highlighting improvements. The parents also adopted Ms Guo’s approach at home, creating more chances for Diana to use Mandarin naturally, such as by having her older sister Barbara speak to her in the language.
As a result of their combined efforts, Diana has shown significant progress. “In a nurturing environment, she began participating more enthusiastically in interactive activities and gradually started expressing herself in Mandarin,” Ms Guo shared. Similarly, her parents say the young girl now shares openly about her Chinese lessons at home and practises the language with her older sister.
A small shift in perspective led to meaningful growth - and it all began with trust.
FORGING MUTUAL RESPECT
“Trust is the foundation of a strong partnership between educators and parents,” Ms Guo said. “Yet, one of the greatest challenges we face is helping parents recognise the value of our professional insights.”
To ensure open, consistent communication, Ms Guo uses a range of tools – from informal chats at drop-off and pick-up to scheduled parent meetings, as well as app-based messages that share real-time updates on children’s learning moments.
A WINNING PARTNERSHIP
A firm believer in the power of consistent, supportive environments to bolster learning, Ms Guo sees Diana’s progress as a quiet triumph. “It’s a reminder of how much can be achieved when we respect a child’s pace and work closely with their families.”
Still, even well-established partnerships can be tested. Ms Guo recalled how some parents initially expressed doubts about “learning through play.” In response, she took extra care to explain how play-based activities – such as musical games – support language acquisition and broader developmental goals.
It’s essential to approach our work with sincerity and transparency, especially when identifying each child’s strengths and growth areas. When parents see our commitment to helping their child thrive, they’re more likely to support the process.”
“Parents who were once sceptical later told me that their children had shown significant improvement in language expression, confidence and social interactions,” she shared. “This feedback reinforced their confidence in our curriculum.”
Another common inflection point occurs as children transition into K2. Ms Guo noted that parents often become more concerned about primary school readiness and tend to scrutinise teaching methods and their child’s development more closely.
To address this, she takes the time to explain how the school uses mini projects, real-life scenarios and language games to build the children’s abilities in communication, comprehension and problem-solving.
After Ms Guo shared her observations of Diana’s learning progress, she gently recommended a gradual, nurturing approach to support her Chinese language development. We respect her professional insight and reinforce her strategies at home, which allows us to stay involved while giving her the space to teach effectively.”
Ms Guo added: “I also share specific examples of the child’s progress in class – such as speaking up more actively or early attempts at writing – and use teaching records to illustrate how our methods lay a strong foundation for formal education.”
“When the partnership between home and school is anchored in trust, children tend to show greater confidence and consistency in their learning and development,” Ms Guo said.
She continued: “To all parents, I would like to say: trust your child and trust the teacher. Education is not a one-way street, but a shared journey.”