In an ever-evolving early childhood landscape, this centre leader is raising the bar for herself and her team

At her centre, Ms Goh is constantly exploring ways to improve the curriculum and learning environment. She regularly hosts curriculum dialogues with staff to guide them in better planning and facilitating children’s experiences inside and outside the classroom. For example, educator Ms Koh Ee Ru shared how, with Ms Goh’s guidance, she recently brought her class to East Coast Park for a beach clean-up. This activity provided a concrete experience for children to make sense of the world around them and learn about environmental protection.

“Not only does Ms Angeline ensure thoughtful curriculum design, but she also goes to great lengths to create an inclusive learning environment that caters to the diverse abilities and needs of all children,” added Ms Koh. “She works closely with families, teachers and supporting departments to create individualised learning plans for children with special needs, and checks in often to see how they are coping in preschool and at home.”

Ms Goh inspires her teaching staff, including Ms Koh (left), to work hard to

ensure all children have the best possible start in life.

Seeing Challenges as Opportunities

It goes without saying that managing and coordinating hundreds of children, parents and over 100 staff across a mega campus is complex. Difficulties may arise in trying to offer consistent and high-quality care for each child. Extra effort is also required to engage parents effectively, which means employing a variety of communication strategies.

On the other hand, large preschools can capitalise on the opportunities that come with size and scale. “At our centre, children can enjoy state-of-the-art facilities, spacious classrooms and outdoor play areas that are purposefully designed to stimulate learning and development,” said Ms Goh. She also noted that with so many children in the preschool, community outreach efforts can get a boost, such as by having different classes take turns to visit seniors at an elderly care centre.