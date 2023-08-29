In an ever-evolving early childhood landscape, this centre leader is raising the bar for herself and her team

From Strength
to Strength
While the evolving early childhood landscape has placed greater demands on educators, Ms Angeline Goh sees it as a push to scale greater heights.
uunning a large childcare centre like E-Bridge Pre-School @ Sengkang Square, a sprawling 6,000 sq m campus which can accommodate over 800 children, is no easy undertaking. While many might baulk at this challenge, senior centre leader Ms Angeline Goh takes it in her stride.
Ms Goh, 40, has spent almost half her life in the early childhood (EC) sector and has held a leadership position in preschools for the past 14 years. To the veteran educator, the day-to-day demands of leading a large childcare centre are the latest of many she has ably handled, in an industry that is receiving increasing attention.The responsibility of leading a large childcare centre does not faze Ms Goh, who has experienced firsthand the major changes affecting the EC sector.
Finding Meaning in Work
A stint working as a relief teacher in a primary school was what spurred Ms Goh to pursue an EC career. “The students were innocent, curious and eager to learn. I found immense joy in engaging with them, observing their unique personalities, and witnessing their rapid growth and progress,” she recalled. The deeper she delved into the field, the more she understood how crucial the early years are in shaping children’s holistic development.
“I was drawn to the idea of creating a nurturing and stimulating environment where children could explore, discover and learn through play and inquiry,” said Ms Goh. The opportunity to contribute to their formative years and make a positive, lasting impact on the lives of young children and their families was ultimately one she could not pass up.
Mr Ho Zhao Yong, whose daughter goes to the E-Bridge centre, is thankful for that. “As a centre leader, Ms Angeline is particularly helpful, friendly and kind,” said Mr Ho. “She strives to provide a good preschool environment and evaluates it frequently to ensure everything is in order.”
Mr Ho Zhao Yong, parent
Raising the Bar for Educators
Reflecting on the transformation of the EC landscape over the past two decades, Ms Goh observed that growing awareness of the critical role EC educators play in setting children up for future success has gone hand in hand with higher job expectations. Parents today are better informed and use online and social media platforms to actively seek high-quality preschool options. Likewise, policymakers have established regulations and standards for EC education. The proliferation of training courses and professional development programmes has also enabled educators to enhance their knowledge, skills and teaching practices, so as to improve children’s learning outcomes.
At her centre, Ms Goh is constantly exploring ways to improve the curriculum and learning environment. She regularly hosts curriculum dialogues with staff to guide them in better planning and facilitating children’s experiences inside and outside the classroom. For example, educator Ms Koh Ee Ru shared how, with Ms Goh’s guidance, she recently brought her class to East Coast Park for a beach clean-up. This activity provided a concrete experience for children to make sense of the world around them and learn about environmental protection.
“Not only does Ms Angeline ensure thoughtful curriculum design, but she also goes to great lengths to create an inclusive learning environment that caters to the diverse abilities and needs of all children,” added Ms Koh. “She works closely with families, teachers and supporting departments to create individualised learning plans for children with special needs, and checks in often to see how they are coping in preschool and at home.”Ms Goh inspires her teaching staff, including Ms Koh (left), to work hard to
ensure all children have the best possible start in life.
Seeing Challenges as Opportunities
It goes without saying that managing and coordinating hundreds of children, parents and over 100 staff across a mega campus is complex. Difficulties may arise in trying to offer consistent and high-quality care for each child. Extra effort is also required to engage parents effectively, which means employing a variety of communication strategies.
On the other hand, large preschools can capitalise on the opportunities that come with size and scale. “At our centre, children can enjoy state-of-the-art facilities, spacious classrooms and outdoor play areas that are purposefully designed to stimulate learning and development,” said Ms Goh. She also noted that with so many children in the preschool, community outreach efforts can get a boost, such as by having different classes take turns to visit seniors at an elderly care centre.
Ms Jacqueline Chiu, parent
Another positive is that having a large team of educators and support staff amplifies the sharing of best practices, which in turn translates to meaningful learning experiences for children. Ms Goh makes it a point to nurture a culture of collaboration and empower staff. For example, monthly curriculum dialogues bring educators across different teaching levels together to share their observations and discuss strategies to extend children’s learning.
Parent Ms Jacqueline Chiu shared just how impressed she is with Ms Goh. “Even though there are many little ones in preschool, Ms Angeline remembers the names of my two children and gives us a warm welcome in the mornings,” said Ms Chiu appreciatively. “Her energetic and cheerful disposition helps create a positive learning space for the teachers and children.”
E-Bridge Pre-School
