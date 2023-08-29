Logo
Celebrate Teachers' Day by showing appreciation to our dedicated early childhood educators
We honour the amazing preschool educators who go the extra smile to support the holistic development of young children.
eachers’ Day is a special occasion where our early childhood (EC) educators in preschools and other educators across Singapore are celebrated for their unwavering dedication in nurturing young minds and helping children reach their fullest potential. This year holds even greater significance for the EC sector as the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) commemorates its 10th anniversary in 2023.

Over the past decade, much has been done to improve access to affordable and high-quality preschool services, while supporting the career development and well-being of our EC educators. Key initiatives include, among others, upskilling the workforce through training and continuing professional development, improving the inclusivity of preschools, as well as increasing the number of preschool places to ensure each child gets a good start in life.

None of this would be possible without the dedication and hard work of our EC educators, who consistently go the extra smile — fuelled by passion, love and care — to enhance the holistic development of young children, and bring smiles to the faces of little ones and their parents. While we celebrate our EC educators this Teachers’ Day, let’s also not forget to express our heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to them for their invaluable contributions all year round.

Read the following stories to get a glimpse into the daily efforts of our EC educators. To show your gratitude and appreciation, check out this video dedicated to them and decorate a special Thank You cake!

In an ever-evolving EC landscape, this centre leader is raising the bar for herself and her team. arrow.svg

E-Bridge Pre-School

This educator constantly upskills and innovates her practices to bring out the best in children. arrow.svg

NTUC First Campus

Engaging little ones through child-led learning is a joyful endeavour for this EC industry veteran. arrow.svg

M.Y World Preschool

This teacher’s commitment to promoting bilingualism in the early years shines through. arrow.svg

PCF Sparkletots

Educators at this preschool are empowering the next generation to flourish in a digital future. arrow.svg

Skool4Kidz Preschool

Here’s wishing early childhood educators nationwide a Happy Teachers’ Day, from all of us!

Keen on nurturing young minds? Embark on a career journey where every smile is a step towards a brighter future.
FIND OUT MORE

