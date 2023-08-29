Celebrate Teachers' Day by showing appreciation to our dedicated early childhood educators

eachers’ Day is a special occasion where our early childhood (EC) educators in preschools and other educators across Singapore are celebrated for their unwavering dedication in nurturing young minds and helping children reach their fullest potential. This year holds even greater significance for the EC sector as the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) commemorates its 10th anniversary in 2023.

Over the past decade, much has been done to improve access to affordable and high-quality preschool services, while supporting the career development and well-being of our EC educators. Key initiatives include, among others, upskilling the workforce through training and continuing professional development, improving the inclusivity of preschools, as well as increasing the number of preschool places to ensure each child gets a good start in life.