This educator constantly upskills and innovates her practices to bring out the best in young children

Not content to rest on her laurels, Ms Phua continued to seek out professional development opportunities after completing her bachelor’s degree programme in 2021. She was particularly keen to learn innovative strategies and lesson ideas that would be effective in helping infants and toddlers pick up the basic building blocks of speaking and listening. “At that age, children may struggle to communicate their wants and needs, which often causes frustration and may lead to meltdowns,” she explained.

Recent years have also seen an increased emphasis on cultivating inclusive classrooms, where typically developing children and those with developmental delays learn and play together. “The children I teach come from all walks of life and have different backgrounds and learning needs,” said Ms Phua. “I’ve been taking various courses to keep up to date with best practices for managing classroom situations that arise from children having diverse needs, as well as how best to talk with parents about their children’s development.”

Ms Phua happily juggles her work at the preschool with ongoing training and professional development.

With the support and encouragement of her supervisors, Ms Phua continued to attend training courses. During one of her training sessions, she was introduced to the Picture Exchange Communication System (PECS), which uses visual symbols to help people with autism or other speech difficulties communicate. Intrigued by this concept, she decided to adapt the PECS approach for children in her class.

“I would point to specific images to prepare children for our next activity or to help them express themselves,” said Ms Phua. This strategy paid off, as she observed an improvement in their communication and language skills. It also made Ms Phua feel more confident in her ability to impart early literacy skills and cater to children with different needs.

Ms Rozila, mother of three-year-old Zahra, shared, “After joining Teacher Li Ling’s playgroup class, Zahra became more sociable. She now loves chatting with her teachers and friends and always comes home gushing about the activities she did with Teacher Li Ling.”