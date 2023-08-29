This teacher's commitment to promoting bilingualism in the early years shines through

Making the Language Come Alive

Mr Shahril recently notched another career achievement when, as part of a team from his centre, he participated in the biennial Fiesta Bahasa 2023 on July 8. Jointly organised by MOE and the Malay Language Learning and Promotion Committee, this year’s edition of the festival saw preschools being invited to take part for the first time ever, alongside primary and secondary schools as well as junior colleges. The fact that PCF Sparkletots @ Marsiling was one of only two selected preschools served as a testament to the commitment shown by Mr Shahril and his team in promoting the Malay language among young children.

At the event, the centre set up an interactive booth and had children act as booth ambassadors. Mr Shahril and his colleagues planned various activities for the children to demonstrate to people who visited their booth. For example, an online game allowed younger visitors to match rhyming words using a laptop, while a one-minute rhyming challenge was devised for secondary school students and adults. Some of the children’s parents showed up as well to lend their support.

At the Fiesta Bahasa 2023 event, teachers and parents joined forces to

promote children’s use of the Malay language.

“This initiative brought about valuable exposure for our children, as they got to interact with visitors to our booth and participate in activities prepared by other schools at their respective booths,” explained Mr Shahril. “They had fun during these interactions, which boosted their confidence in language learning. They also shared their experience of the event with their peers through a ‘Show & Tell’ session back in preschool.”