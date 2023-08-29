Engaging little ones through child-led learning is a joyful endeavour for this early childhood industry veteran

keeping company with children has its benefits. For Ms Nicole Wong, centre principal of M.Y World @ Bidadari Alkaff Vista, interactions with her young charges give rise to workdays filled with wonder and excitement.

The 45-year-old, who has been in the early childhood (EC) sector for 27 years, recalled that during the lead-up to Chinese New Year, a child at her centre shared a story and singled out a Chinese opera character. To Ms Wong’s surprise, the other children became fascinated with Chinese opera characters and were curious to find out more about the different masks worn by performers.

Taking their cue from the children, teachers researched Chinese opera and crafted various learning activities to deepen children’s knowledge of this traditional art form. The preschool also invited representatives from the National Arts Council to share more about the dramatic and musical aspects of Chinese opera. To cap things off, there are plans for children to present what they have learned to seniors at a day care centre. “All this makes for meaningful learning,” said Ms Wong, known affectionately as “Ms Nicole” to her preschool family.

Close to 30 years on, Ms Wong’s love for her job remains intact.