Educators at this preschool are empowering the next generation to flourish in a digital future

children are more capable than people often give them credit for. Take coding, for instance — a field of computer science which many assume is understandable only to tech-savvy adults. But over a few days in December 2022, children in various Skool4Kidz centres across Singapore could be seen enthusiastically engaging in age-appropriate coding activities.

With guidance from educators, Kindergarten 1 classes learned how to move the Bee-Bot, a programmable floor robot, on a grid map showing the different parts of a plant. Sticking to the plant theme, Kindergarten 2 children took things up a notch by working together to program a 16-step instruction using Matatalab Motion coding blocks to go through the sequence of a plant’s life cycle.

Child-friendly tech toys like the Bee-Bot make learning to code fun and engaging for little ones.