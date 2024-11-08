Sun Life Singapore’s Life is Brighter charity fund is dedicated to creating a healthier, happier future by uplifting those in need.

Philanthropic giving does more than just support those in need. By shining a spotlight on good causes, it inspires others to contribute as well.

At the forefront of this effort is Sun Life Singapore, a branch of Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada, a global financial services organisation. Recently, Sun Life Singapore unveiled its Life is Brighter charity fund*, an initiative aimed at driving positive change.

In partnership with Community Chest Singapore, the fund will channel donations to selected charity and philanthropic projects, starting with a focus on diabetes prevention and mental well-being. Over time, its efforts will expand to include initiatives aligned with environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles.

Diabetes prevention and elimination and mental wellness were selected to align with Sun Life’s global philanthropy goals to foster healthier lives in the community, shared Sun Life Singapore’s CEO Christopher Albrecht.