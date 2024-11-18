An inclusive workplace culture begins with acceptance, empathy and empowerment.

At mental health charity Resilience Collective, Head of Programmes Mr Justin Loo often asks potential hires: “Tell us about a time when someone came to you with a mental health challenge. How did you respond?”

This question assesses a candidate’s comfort level with discussing mental health, a crucial aspect of Resilience Collective’s workplace culture. The organisation runs initiatives such as workshops and support groups that are founded on the principles of peer support, with the objective to support the mental health recovery of young adults.

Similarly, many businesses in Singapore are adopting inclusive hiring practices to support persons recovering from mental health conditions. To encourage these efforts, the National Council of Social Service (NCSS) has partnered with employment support agencies that help companies create inclusive workplaces.