Accelerated computing is driving AI innovation in the business world

UNLOCKING THE POTENTIAL OF AI WITH NVIDIA

NVIDIA offers an integrated stack of hardware and software solutions designed to help businesses across industries solve complex challenges. The following case studies illustrate the transformative impact of these tools.

1. NVIDIA GPUs: The cornerstone of NVIDIA’s accelerated computing platform.

Real-world use: FPT Smart Cloud, a member of FPT Corporation, an NVIDIA cloud partner and AI provider in Vietnam, leveraged NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs and NVIDIA HGX H200 in their AI Factories to develop multi-lingual AI agents for tasks such as customer service and employee training. Long Chau, a major pharmaceutical chain in Vietnam, used the employee AI agent and saw a 55 per cent improvement in pharmacist knowledge quality while cutting training resources by 30 per cent.

2. NVIDIA AI: A suite of AI services including pre-trained models, training scripts, software development kits and frameworks to speed up AI workflows, improve accuracy, efficiency and performance while reducing cost.

Real-world use: American Express leveraged fraud detection algorithms to monitor all customer transactions globally in real time, detecting fraud in just milliseconds. Using a combination of advanced algorithms — one of which tapped into the NVIDIA AI platform — American Express enhanced model accuracy, advancing the company’s ability to better fight fraud and improving security for cardholders.

3. NVIDIA Metropolis: An AI-powered video analytics platform for smart city applications. It processes video and sensor data in real time to improve safety, efficiency and decision-making in areas like traffic management, public safety and building automation.

Real-world use: Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT) used NVIDIA Metropolis to build a system for monitoring and analysing traffic patterns in Tan An City, Long An Province. This initiative, combined with VNPT’s AI models, achieved an 80 per cent reduction in traffic violations within two months of implementation. Over a 10-month period, it detected 2,400 traffic violations and supported local authorities in tracing and investigating security offenders, reinforcing public safety.