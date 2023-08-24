Youth panels, an initiative supported by the National Youth Council, will soon give the younger generation more say in policymaking.

Often, youths also hesitate to express themselves because they do not believe that their voices deserve to be heard. Ms Salwa Sanaullah Khan, a 17-year-old student at Kaplan Higher Educational Institute, was a former youth leader who took an interest in civic engagement after going through NYC’s Our Singapore Leadership Programme (OSLP) for Secondary 4 students last year. The OSLP is an annual programme to develop leadership potential in youths and help them deepen their knowledge and understanding of national issues.

She said that while she was passionate about the environment and sustainability and believed that everyone had a part to play in addressing climate change, she was initially hesitant to speak up. Attending the National Youth Dialogue was her first step towards contributing. “I sometimes feel shy and nervous to participate in such events. But after hearing from everyone, I’ve learnt that if you have a cause you’re passionate about, there’s room for you to speak up.”

Sustainability consultant Woo Qiyun, 25, who was a panellist at the National Youth Dialogue, added that it was important to help youths feel safe enough to share. “Some youths feel like they don’t know enough about the issues they care about, so they don’t deserve to contribute. But all views matter – it is not a prerequisite to know a lot before you can care about something.”