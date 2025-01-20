Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Uplifting lives impacted by cancer
Uplifting lives impacted by cancer

UPLIFTING LIVES
IMPACTED BY CANCER

MELODY TAN & AIN SOCIETY
20 Jan 2025 09:36AM
Celebrating the strength of patients and their families, Project Kasih 2025 by Ain Society invites the community to offer hope and support.

MELODY TAN
AIN SOCIETY

Living with cancer is challenging enough, but Ms Puteri Nur Afiqah Abdul Latiff faces a triple blow: At just 22 years old, she is also grappling with scoliosis, which causes a curved spine, and coping with her mother’s breast cancer diagnosis. 

Despite undergoing treatment for thyroid cancer and facing physical limitations from scoliosis, Ms Puteri remains steadfast and upbeat. In addition to actively seeking employment, she serves as a caregiver to her mother, a single parent with mobility issues. Ms Puteri takes on responsibilities such as grocery shopping and managing household expenses, all while maintaining a positive outlook. 

Ms Puteri enjoys spending time with kindred spirits at Ain Society’s Young Heroes Cancer Care youth corner.

SUPPORTING THE CANCER JOURNEY

Ms Puteri finds solace in monthly baking sessions, movie screenings and opportunities to connect with peers at Ain Society’s Young Heroes Cancer Care’s youth corner. Here, she can chat, laugh and find support from others. 

“At the Young Heroes Cancer Care’s youth corner, I’ve discovered a community that understands me,” shared Ms Puteri. “It’s a space where I can unwind, recharge and find the strength to face my challenges with renewed resolve.”

 

“ONE OF MY FONDEST MEMORIES IS VOLUNTEERING TO DISTRIBUTE FOOD DURING THE FASTING MONTH. IT GAVE ME THE CHANCE TO MEET OTHER VOLUNTEERS, SOME OF WHOM ARE NOW MY CLOSE FRIENDS. ANSWERING AIN SOCIETY’S CALL FOR VOLUNTEERS PUSHED ME OUT OF MY COMFORT ZONE AND TRANSFORMED MY LIFE IN WAYS I WILL ALWAYS BE GRATEFUL FOR.”
– MS PUTERI NUR AFIQAH ABDUL LATIFF

Through these programmes, Ain Society helps restore a sense of normalcy to the lives impacted by this disease while providing support to those in need. In the case of Ms Puteri and her mother, who live in a two-room rental flat, it also provides other vital forms of support. Through its Crisis and Relief fund, the organisation offers financial assistance and essential items to help them navigate their challenges. 

Beyond material aid, Ain Society recognises the importance of holistic care for cancer patients and their families. “Financial support addresses immediate needs, but psychosocial care is just as important. It helps manage the emotional and mental toll cancer takes on patients and their families,” said Mr Fayyadh Rahmat, cancer navigator at Ain Society.

GET TO KNOW AIN SOCIETY

  • Established in October 2000, Ain Society is a voluntary welfare organisation dedicated to supporting cancer patients, survivors, their families and caregivers with social, financial and emotional assistance.

  • Every dollar donated to Ain Society directly funds programmes and services that enhance the well-being and quality of life of those affected by cancer.  

 

Guided by the principles of love, care and concern, the organisation actively promotes community involvement within the Malay-Muslim and wider Singaporean community. Through initiatives like the fundraising variety show Projek Kasih 2025, Ain Society puts the spotlight on the resilience of cancer patients and their families, inspiring meaningful action and solidarity. 

Ain Society supports cancer patients, survivors, their families and caregivers.

RECOGNISING RESILIENCE IN THE FACE OF CANCER

Organised in collaboration with Mediacorp, the theme of this year’s show was “Delicate. A gleam of compassion. A mountain of hope.” This popular event brought together local and regional celebrities from the Malay arts and entertainment scene – including singers Ziana Zain, Ramli Sarip and Hady Mirza – to raise awareness and funds for cancer survivors and their families.

Over the years, Projek Kasih has featured performances by renowned artistes such as singer Jamal Abdillah, singer-songwriter and actress Francissca Peter, singer-songwriter Aisyah Aziz and the late Cultural Medallion-winning musician Iskandar Ismail.  

The 2024 edition, graced by former President Halimah Yacob, raised over S$1 million for cancer patients and their families. In her address, she thanked donors and well-wishers, commended the resilience of cancer survivors and described their inspiring stories as powerful testaments to the strength of the human spirit.  

One such inspiring individual is Mdm Siti Asmaniah. Diagnosed with Stage 2 colon cancer in 2018, the 70-year-old now lives with a permanent stoma bag. Despite her own health challenges, she remains the primary caregiver for her bedridden son with cerebral palsy, her elderly mother on dialysis and her husband, who was recently diagnosed with heart complications.

In 2024, Mdm Siti Asmaniah was awarded the Anugerah Ibu Tabah, which celebrates mothers who have overcome cancer and inspired others with their positive outlook.
“I HAVE NEVER VIEWED MY LIFE AND ITS DEMANDS AS CHALLENGES OR BURDENS. INSTEAD, I SEE THEM AS RESPONSIBILITIES TO FULFIL TO THE BEST OF MY ABILITIES. ALONG THE WAY, I MAKE IT A POINT TO TAKE TIME FOR MYSELF – TO RECHARGE, REFLECT AND RETURN WITH RENEWED ENERGY TO CONTINUE THIS JOURNEY OF LIFE.”
– MDM SITI ASMANIAH

GET INVOLVED WITH AIN SOCIETY

How you can help cancer patients: 

 

In recognition of her strength and fortitude, Mdm Asmaniah was awarded the Anugerah Ibu Tabah in May 2024. This special honour, presented by Ain Society, celebrates mothers who have overcome cancer, displayed extraordinary perseverance and inspired others with their positive outlook. 

“Mdm Asmaniah demonstrates remarkable strength and patience,” said Ms Aina Edora, cancer navigator specialist at Ain Society. “As a caregiver, she understands the importance of rest – not just for self-care but also for personal growth. Her self-awareness enables her to be present for her loved ones and for herself.”

Ain Society’s programmes aim to enhance quality of life for cancer patients, both during and after treatment.

EMPOWERING THE COMMUNITY TO CONTRIBUTE

Mdm Asmaniah’s story is a powerful reminder of the resilience found within the cancer community, and it is also a call to action. Giving back to the community is one of life’s most rewarding experiences, and at Ain Society, many of its coordinators are living examples of this ethos.

As cancer survivors or caregivers of children and youths battling cancer, these coordinators bring a unique perspective to their roles. Their personal experiences allow them to connect deeply with clients, offering empathy, guidance and hope. By sharing their journeys, they serve as role models, showing that it is possible to not only survive but thrive despite a cancer diagnosis.

Ain Society invites everyone to join this effort – whether through volunteering, donating or simply offering words of encouragement – to make a meaningful difference in the lives of cancer patients and their families.

 

