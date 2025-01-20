Uplifting lives impacted by cancer

Living with cancer is challenging enough, but Ms Puteri Nur Afiqah Abdul Latiff faces a triple blow: At just 22 years old, she is also grappling with scoliosis, which causes a curved spine, and coping with her mother’s breast cancer diagnosis.
Despite undergoing treatment for thyroid cancer and facing physical limitations from scoliosis, Ms Puteri remains steadfast and upbeat. In addition to actively seeking employment, she serves as a caregiver to her mother, a single parent with mobility issues. Ms Puteri takes on responsibilities such as grocery shopping and managing household expenses, all while maintaining a positive outlook.
SUPPORTING THE CANCER JOURNEY
Ms Puteri finds solace in monthly baking sessions, movie screenings and opportunities to connect with peers at Ain Society’s Young Heroes Cancer Care’s youth corner. Here, she can chat, laugh and find support from others.
“At the Young Heroes Cancer Care’s youth corner, I’ve discovered a community that understands me,” shared Ms Puteri. “It’s a space where I can unwind, recharge and find the strength to face my challenges with renewed resolve.”
Through these programmes, Ain Society helps restore a sense of normalcy to the lives impacted by this disease while providing support to those in need. In the case of Ms Puteri and her mother, who live in a two-room rental flat, it also provides other vital forms of support. Through its Crisis and Relief fund, the organisation offers financial assistance and essential items to help them navigate their challenges.
Beyond material aid, Ain Society recognises the importance of holistic care for cancer patients and their families. “Financial support addresses immediate needs, but psychosocial care is just as important. It helps manage the emotional and mental toll cancer takes on patients and their families,” said Mr Fayyadh Rahmat, cancer navigator at Ain Society.
GET TO KNOW AIN SOCIETY
-
Established in October 2000, Ain Society is a voluntary welfare organisation dedicated to supporting cancer patients, survivors, their families and caregivers with social, financial and emotional assistance.
-
Every dollar donated to Ain Society directly funds programmes and services that enhance the well-being and quality of life of those affected by cancer.
Guided by the principles of love, care and concern, the organisation actively promotes community involvement within the Malay-Muslim and wider Singaporean community. Through initiatives like the fundraising variety show Projek Kasih 2025, Ain Society puts the spotlight on the resilience of cancer patients and their families, inspiring meaningful action and solidarity.
RECOGNISING RESILIENCE IN THE FACE OF CANCER
Organised in collaboration with Mediacorp, the theme of this year’s show was “Delicate. A gleam of compassion. A mountain of hope.” This popular event brought together local and regional celebrities from the Malay arts and entertainment scene – including singers Ziana Zain, Ramli Sarip and Hady Mirza – to raise awareness and funds for cancer survivors and their families.
Over the years, Projek Kasih has featured performances by renowned artistes such as singer Jamal Abdillah, singer-songwriter and actress Francissca Peter, singer-songwriter Aisyah Aziz and the late Cultural Medallion-winning musician Iskandar Ismail.
The 2024 edition, graced by former President Halimah Yacob, raised over S$1 million for cancer patients and their families. In her address, she thanked donors and well-wishers, commended the resilience of cancer survivors and described their inspiring stories as powerful testaments to the strength of the human spirit.
One such inspiring individual is Mdm Siti Asmaniah. Diagnosed with Stage 2 colon cancer in 2018, the 70-year-old now lives with a permanent stoma bag. Despite her own health challenges, she remains the primary caregiver for her bedridden son with cerebral palsy, her elderly mother on dialysis and her husband, who was recently diagnosed with heart complications.
GET INVOLVED WITH AIN SOCIETY
How you can help cancer patients:
-
Register and refer a cancer patient to Ain Society’s resources and network
-
Make a meaningful donation to transform lives
-
Serve as a volunteer to be a beacon of support
In recognition of her strength and fortitude, Mdm Asmaniah was awarded the Anugerah Ibu Tabah in May 2024. This special honour, presented by Ain Society, celebrates mothers who have overcome cancer, displayed extraordinary perseverance and inspired others with their positive outlook.
“Mdm Asmaniah demonstrates remarkable strength and patience,” said Ms Aina Edora, cancer navigator specialist at Ain Society. “As a caregiver, she understands the importance of rest – not just for self-care but also for personal growth. Her self-awareness enables her to be present for her loved ones and for herself.”
EMPOWERING THE COMMUNITY TO CONTRIBUTE
Mdm Asmaniah’s story is a powerful reminder of the resilience found within the cancer community, and it is also a call to action. Giving back to the community is one of life’s most rewarding experiences, and at Ain Society, many of its coordinators are living examples of this ethos.
As cancer survivors or caregivers of children and youths battling cancer, these coordinators bring a unique perspective to their roles. Their personal experiences allow them to connect deeply with clients, offering empathy, guidance and hope. By sharing their journeys, they serve as role models, showing that it is possible to not only survive but thrive despite a cancer diagnosis.
Ain Society invites everyone to join this effort – whether through volunteering, donating or simply offering words of encouragement – to make a meaningful difference in the lives of cancer patients and their families.
PEN YOUR WORDS OF ENCOURAGEMENT HERE
You don’t need to have experienced cancer personally to make a difference. Ain Society invites you to write motivational notes to cancer patients and survivors, offering them words of kindness, empathy, hope and healing. With just a few short sentences, you can shine your light on a person in need – and celebrate their strength as they continue their fight against cancer.