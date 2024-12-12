Build stronger layers of defence against scammers and cyber threats

When ordering bubble tea, many of us find it hard to resist add-ons like flavoured pearls and jelly — or upsizing — for that extra boost. Now, imagine applying that same principle to your digital security. Enhancing your defences with extra layers could make all the difference in protecting your finances, identity and data from evolving scams.

The numbers paint a worrying picture: over 26,000 scam cases were reported in Singapore during the first half of 2024 — a 16 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. Scammers are using more sophisticated tactics, heightening risks for individuals and businesses alike.

To counter such threats, Singtel unveiled its 3-Step Security Approach in February 2023. This robust strategy strengthens the foundational security in its products and services with network, device-level and community-driven vigilance. By implementing added security measures, Singtel aims to bolster defences against emerging cyber threats and stay one step ahead of scammers