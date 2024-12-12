Build stronger layers of defence against scammers and cyber threats

When ordering bubble tea, many of us find it hard to resist add-ons like flavoured pearls and jelly — or upsizing — for that extra boost. Now, imagine applying that same principle to your digital security. Enhancing your defences with extra layers could make all the difference in protecting your finances, identity and data from evolving scams.
The numbers paint a worrying picture: over 26,000 scam cases were reported in Singapore during the first half of 2024 — a 16 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. Scammers are using more sophisticated tactics, heightening risks for individuals and businesses alike.
To counter such threats, Singtel unveiled its 3-Step Security Approach in February 2023. This robust strategy strengthens the foundational security in its products and services with network, device-level and community-driven vigilance. By implementing added security measures, Singtel aims to bolster defences against emerging cyber threats and stay one step ahead of scammers
ADD ON PEACE OF MIND WITH NETWORK SECURITY
Network security is like a digital gate, allowing trusted access while keeping intruders out. To deliver enhanced protection for its 5G network customers, Singtel has combined two advanced technologies — 5G network slicing and a next-generation artificial intelligence (AI)-powered firewall — to create a state-of-the-art security solution. These technologies work seamlessly together, using AI and machine learning to identify and differentiate between safe and malicious websites.
This innovative pairing powers Mobile Protect, a proactive tool designed to block suspicious websites and issue warning advisories to customers. It also leverages cloud-based AI threat intelligence to generate real-time updates, significantly reducing the time needed to detect and block emerging threats.
For its cutting-edge approach to security, Mobile Protect was awarded Security Solution of the Year at the Global Telecoms Awards 2024 held in London this November.
While these advanced solutions operate seamlessly in the background, the Weekly Threats Summary on the My Singtel app allows customers to actively monitor their protection and understand the risks that have been prevented. The report details a breakdown of the threats blocked by Mobile Protect, such as phishing attempts or malware attacks.
Recently, there has been an emergence of scams involving lookalike websites designed to trick the public. For Singtel 5G customers subscribed to Mobile Protect, these threats can be successfully filtered, preventing malware downloads. Mobile Protect has also intercepted malicious links on messaging and social media platforms, as well as SMSes, iMessages and Google Messages directing users to phishing websites, such as fake versions of Singpass, OneMotoring, WhatsApp and Singapore Post.
To enjoy the benefits of Mobile Protect, customers need a Singtel 5G SIM card, an active 5G plan and a 5G-enabled device.
Singtel customers can also enjoy enhanced network security from the comfort of their homes. Broadband Protect offers added security by filtering cyber threats at the network level. It blocks malicious websites, prevents dangerous downloads and detects phishing attacks across all devices connected to the home Wi-Fi network, from smart TVs and laptops to digital cameras and even digital locks. This makes it particularly beneficial for families with less tech-savvy members, such as seniors or children, offering secure protection for all. According to Singtel, Broadband Protect safeguards its subscribers from more than 63 million malware attacks and 2.7 million phishing attempts every month.
Together, Mobile Protect and Broadband Protect provide a strong first line of defence for Singtel customers. When paired with device-level tools like McAfee Mobile Security, they create a comprehensive security framework. Leveraging real-time monitoring and detection, these solutions automatically filter malicious threats, ensuring a safer and seamless digital experience for customers.
UPSIZING CYBERSECURITY FOR BUSINESSES
What would happen if your business lost access to its website because an employee accidentally downloaded malware? Or worse — what if hackers held your customers’ data ransom?
For businesses of any size, cyber incidents like these can disrupt operations, erode trust and cause reputational and financial losses. Approximately 40 per cent of cyberattacks in Singapore target small and medium businesses (SMBs), according to the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore.
To address these risks, Singtel launched the Cyber Elevate Programme, tailored to help businesses strengthen their defences. The programme offers a comprehensive Risk Posture Assessment to identify vulnerabilities, a two-day Skills Capability Workshop to equip businesses with essential cybersecurity strategies, and 12 months of value-added services. These services include support for threat management, attack recovery — covering both business operations and legal assistance — and secure data backup solutions.
Additionally, grants covering up to 90 per cent of the programme costs make it accessible for SMBs seeking to enhance cybersecurity.
Businesses can further boost their security with Singtel’s SingVerify suite of Telco Application Programming Interface (API) solutions. These APIs leverage telco data to safeguard online transactions.
This suite operates on three key pillars:
The Number Verify API ensures that transactions are tied to the registered SIM, helping to mitigate account takeovers by hackers attempting to use a stolen one-time password (OTP) on a different SIM.
The Device Location API leverages cell tower-based location data to cross-validate Global Positioning Service (GPS) or IP-based location information, enhancing fraud detection and improving the accuracy of authentication processes.
The Scam Sniffer API uses advanced analytics and machine learning to tackle authorised push payments frauds, where scammers impersonate friends or authority figures to deceive victims into transferring funds. Upon detecting a suspicious transaction, it assesses whether the victim has interacted with a potential scammer, offering critical insights to prevent fraud.
These APIs are invaluable for businesses and individuals engaging in frequent online activities, such as banking, e-commerce and transaction-related customer communication. They provide a proactive way to stay ahead of scams while preserving trust and ensuring security.
With scams constantly evolving, individuals and businesses must act as their own first line of defence by staying informed about the latest threats and practising safe cyber habits. Singtel’s robust security add-ons complement these efforts, empowering 5G customers to navigate the digital world with confidence and peace of mind.