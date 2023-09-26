Singapore’s reliable power supply stems from robust infrastructure, systems and processes, as well as the dedication of professionals like Mohamad Elmi Sha Bin Mohamad Nasir.

Maintaining network reliability is a collaborative effort involving teams of dedicated individuals. Elmi and his colleagues at SP Group’s Electricity Distribution Control Centre are integral to this mission. They are part of a unit that oversees more than 12,000 substations and over 28,000 kilometres of cables that make up Singapore’s electricity grid. As an executive engineer, Elmi monitors equipment alarms and performs remote operations on the high voltage distribution segment of this sprawling network.
“It is a demanding job that requires us to be meticulous, alert and thorough. There is no room for error or oversight,” says Elmi, whose invaluable expertise is a contribution to the cohesive teams that he’s a part of.
ON THE FRONTLINE
Singapore’s electricity network ranks top among major cities. Based on the 2022 System Average Interruption Duration Index — a metric to measure the average duration of electricity outages encountered over a specified period of time — a customer in Singapore experienced an average of only 11 seconds of electricity interruption in that year.
To maintain this high performance, expertise and resolve are critical in Elmi’s line of work. “Firstly, we must be well-versed in the distribution network topology. Secondly, we must be highly alert to abnormalities or disturbance in the network,” he explains. “With teamwork and the knowledge that we have acquired over the years, we are able to swiftly attend to critical alarms, which can potentially cause equipment failure and outages.
Elmi and his team keep a close eye on the grid through their monitoring and analysis protocols. In the event of any anomaly that triggers a supply interruption, their first course of action is to restore supply through remote re-connection. In some instances, they activate the emergency service crew to the site to provide temporary power with mobile generators and rectify the fault before restoring supply from the grid.
“Swift action, which requires knowledge and experience, is essential as every second lost would mean a delay in consumers getting their power supply back,” says Elmi.
KEEPING WATCH AROUND THE CLOCK
As the central nervous system of Singapore’s electricity distribution network, the grid monitoring system at the control centre has to be manned round the clock. Elmi and his colleagues are assigned morning, afternoon or night shifts. They rotate through each duty cycle weekly, including weekends, public holidays and festive celebrations.
In his 16 years on the job, Elmi has taken all aspects of his profession in his stride, making sure he sets aside time for loved ones while pursuing the career he enjoys. Ever the optimist, he adds, “On the bright side, I have the cinema hall all to myself when I watch a movie on a weekday morning!”
Over time, Elmi’s family has adapted to his working hours and now plans activities around his shifts. “We may have a gathering on a weekday evening instead. If we have to meet on weekends, they will choose a time that is convenient for me. This way, we can still spend time together,” he says.
Working his fair share of public holidays, Elmi appreciates that his non-Muslim colleagues pull in shifts during Hari Raya so that “we can enjoy the festivities with our loved ones”. He adds, “Likewise, we do the same for them for occasions like Chinese New Year and Deepavali.”
STRONGER TOGETHER
It is a job that is not to be taken lightly, and the team is united by their shared sense of pride in knowing that everyone is playing a crucial role in keeping the nation’s grid strong. This was evident when Elmi pursued his degree in electronics engineering a few years ago. He fondly recalls, “I joined SP Group right after my National Service, without a degree. With encouragement from my manager, I decided to embark on a part-time degree course. To help me manage my studies alongside work, my colleagues graciously adjusted their shifts, freeing up my evenings to attend classes.”
Summing up, Elmi describes his work as both challenging and highly rewarding. As a guardian of Singapore’s electricity grid, Elmi never takes its regular supply for granted. “People expect electricity to flow the moment they turn on a switch. But being on the frontline, I realise how much hard work and commitment it takes from so many individuals to make this possible.”