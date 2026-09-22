Accelevation targets up to $5.4 billion valuation in US IPO

Sept 22 : AI infrastructure provider Accelevation is targeting a valuation of up to $5.37 billion in its US initial public offering, the company said on Tuesday, joining a wave of firms tapping investor demand for AI-related stocks.

The Miamisburg, Ohio-based Accelevation and some selling shareholders are aiming to raise up to $720 million by offering 30 million shares priced between $20 and $24.

Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs and BofA Securities, among others, are the underwriters for the offering.

Accelevation plans to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol “ACCV."