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Accelevation targets up to $5.4 billion valuation in US IPO
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Accelevation targets up to $5.4 billion valuation in US IPO

Accelevation targets up to $5.4 billion valuation in US IPO

Accelevation logo is seen in this illustration taken, September 5, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

22 Sep 2026 06:53PM (Updated: 22 Sep 2026 07:22PM)
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Sept 22 : AI infrastructure provider Accelevation is targeting a valuation of up to $5.37 billion in its US initial public offering, the company said on Tuesday, joining a wave of firms tapping investor demand for AI-related stocks.

The Miamisburg, Ohio-based Accelevation and some selling shareholders are aiming to raise up to $720 million by offering 30 million shares priced between $20 and $24.

Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs and BofA Securities, among others, are the underwriters for the offering.

Accelevation plans to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol “ACCV."

Source: Reuters
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