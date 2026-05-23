Activision shareholders reach $250 million settlement over Microsoft buyout

WILMINGTON, Delaware, May 22 : Shareholders of Activision Blizzard reached a $250 million settlement over allegations that the company's former executives and Microsoft shortchanged them when Microsoft acquired the game maker for $75.4 billion in 2023, according to a late Thursday court filing in a Delaware state court.

Shareholders in the maker of the "Call of Duty" video game, led by Swedish pension fund Sjunde AP-Fonden, accused former Activision Blizzard executives including Chief Executive Bobby Kotick of breaching their fiduciary duties to investors by agreeing to a $95 per share takeover price.

The shareholders said Kotick rushed into the merger so he could keep his job and $400 million of change-of-control benefits.

Microsoft and Kotick brought counterclaims against Sjunde, which will also be resolved in the settlement agreement.