Activist investor Elliott takes $1 billion stake in Pinterest
Activist investor Elliott takes $1 billion stake in Pinterest

The Pinterest app icon on a smartphone in this illustration taken October 27, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

03 Mar 2026 08:10PM
March 3 : Pinterest said on Tuesday activist investing firm Elliott Investment Management is investing $1 billion in the company.

Source: Reuters
