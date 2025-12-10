Activist investor Jana Partners pushes Alkami Technology to explore sale, Bloomberg News reports

Dec 9 : Activist investor Jana Partners has urged Alkami Technology, a fintech provider for banks and credit unions, to explore a sale to a rival or private equity firm, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

The company was trading at a "substantial discount" with its stock falling 40 per cent so far this year, the report said, citing Scott Ostfeld, managing partner at Jana during a presentation at the Bloomberg Activism Forum in New York.

Alkami Technology and Jana Partners did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Last month, Reuters first reported that Jana Partners had built a new stake in Alkami Technology during the third quarter.